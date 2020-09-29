Cowboys Sign Former Bears, Bills Starting Right Tackle

At last, new veteran blood along the offensive line.

The Dallas Cowboys signed eighth-year tackle Jordan Mills to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Mills, 29, re-arrives in Dallas following a 2019 one-and-done stint with the Arizona Cardinals; he made three appearances but spent the majority of the year on injured reserve.

A 2013 fifth-round pick of the Chicago Bears and something of a journeyman, Mills has started 84 career games, primarily at right tackle, split between the Bears (2013-14), Cowboys (2015), Lions (2015), Bills (2015-18), Dolphins (2019), and Cardinals.

He played collegiately at Lousiana Tech, earning first-team All-WAC honors in 2012. Mills — standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 314 pounds, with 34-inch arms — drew pre-draft comparisons to former Chargers first-round OT DJ Fluker.

Via Bleacher Report’s Alex Dunlap:

Mills will not play left tackle at the NFL level any time soon and is much better suited to play right tackle given his tough nature and currently troubling footwork in pass protection. We have seen on film, and against the best competition at the Senior Bowl, that Mills has the capability to be a mauler similar to higher-rated prospects such as D.J. Fluker of Alabama. Right tackles are not the hottest commodity on the NFL free-agent market currently, which leads one to believe that teams in need of the position may see greater value in the draft, and Mills would most certainly be a candidate to come in developmentally and be in position to eventually fill such a void on a cheap contract while serving as quality depth in the meantime.

Mills fills the practice-squad spot vacated by cornerback Saivion Smith, whom the Cowboys promoted to the 53-man roster prior to Week 3.

Where Mills Fits

He probably won’t reside on the taxi squad for long as right tackle is the weakest area on the Cowboys’ annually beastly offensive line, with La’el Collins (hip) parked on injured reserve and unlikely to return anytime soon.

“We don’t know, I don’t know, the doctors don’t know,” owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday when asked about Collins’ status. “We’re trying to work through some structure issues. … The longer you go, the less optimistic you get.”

The team has trotted out undrafted rookie Terence Steele in Collins’ stead and … well, it’s been a mixed bag. Steele was unwatchable in Week 1, played slightly better in Week 2, and a little better last Sunday before an illness (unrelated to COVID-19) forced him from the game. Dallas slid right guard Zack Martin to RT, center Joe Looney to RG, and rookie Tyler Biadasz to the pivot.

Although the arrangement worked (better than expected), it is inarguably unideal. Thus, expect Mills to eventually be promoted to the active roster, serving as depth behind Steele. Incumbent Cowboys swing OT Cameron Erving (IR; knee) is out indefinitely.

