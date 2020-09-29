Cowboys Open Up on ‘Obviously Significant’ Injury to RT La’el Collins

Technically, La’el Collins is eligible for activation from injured reserve this week. In reality, the Dallas Cowboys‘ starting right tackle remains “a ways off.”

That was the alarming admission made Monday by Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who went as far as to suggest Collins might require surgery to correct the purported hip injury he sustained during training camp.

“Time will tell,” McCarthy ominously said, adding, “He’s obviously dealing with something that’s significant. We’ll just continue to do the best we can and help him progress.”

Collins’ injury has been shrouded in mystery since the summer. McCarthy initially declared in August that Collins would miss “some time” but also that it’s “nothing serious.” The 27-year-old was sent to IR, along with linebacker Sean Lee (groin), on Sept. 5. NFL rules required him to sit out at least three games before returning, health willing.

“Something significant” obviously contradicts “nothing serious,” though it’s unclear what that something is. Some have speculated Collins’ ailment is related to the car accident he was involved in days after camp began. The crash was reported to be “major” despite him seemingly emerging unscathed.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan on Monday, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones wouldn’t confirm nor deny the aforementioned theory (which wasn’t floated to him), but he did let slip that Collins is battling “a couple issues” — plural.