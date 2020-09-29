Cowboys Open Up on ‘Obviously Significant’ Injury to RT La’el Collins

Technically, La’el Collins is eligible for activation from injured reserve this week. In reality, the Dallas Cowboys‘ starting right tackle remains “a ways off.”
That was the alarming admission made Monday by Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who went as far as to suggest Collins might require surgery to correct the purported hip injury he sustained during training camp.
“Time will tell,” McCarthy ominously said, adding, “He’s obviously dealing with something that’s significant. We’ll just continue to do the best we can and help him progress.”
Collins’ injury has been shrouded in mystery since the summer. McCarthy initially declared in August that Collins would miss “some time” but also that it’s “nothing serious.” The 27-year-old was sent to IR, along with linebacker Sean Lee (groin), on Sept. 5. NFL rules required him to sit out at least three games before returning, health willing.
“Something significant” obviously contradicts “nothing serious,” though it’s unclear what that something is. Some have speculated Collins’ ailment is related to the car accident he was involved in days after camp began. The crash was reported to be “major” despite him seemingly emerging unscathed.
Appearing on 105.3 The Fan on Monday, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones wouldn’t confirm nor deny the aforementioned theory (which wasn’t floated to him), but he did let slip that Collins is battling “a couple issues” — plural.
“He’s just working with a couple issues that he’s trying to get right,” Jones said. “Don’t want to get into specifics in terms of exactly what his injury is or injuries are, but working through all that with him, trying to get him in a place where he can get himself ready to play at a high level again.”
Reading between the lines, it’s fair to assume Collins, a 61-game starter, won’t suit up Sunday when 1-2 Dallas hosts the 2-1 Cleveland Browns at AT&T Stadium. And it’s fair to wonder whether Collins will be back any time soon — if at all — this season.
Undrafted rookie Terence Steele will continue to hold down the fort on the right edge.
Sick Steele Yanked from Seahawks Loss
Jones revealed in his radio hit Monday that Steele was sidelined for much of the second half of the Cowboys’ Week 3 defeat at Seattle with a bout of food poisoning. The illness was unrelated to COVID-19; Steele passed the subsequent tests.
Steele’s absence forced right guard Zack Martin to RT, center Joe Looney to RG, and rookie Tyler Biadasz to the pivot. Dallas’ offensive line — sans left tackle Tyron Smith (inactive; neck) — allowed two sacks and 11 hits on quarterback Dak Prescott amid the 38-31 defeat.
Cowboys ‘Hopeful’ for Smith in Week 4
The All-Pro blindside protector was a game-time decision against the Seahawks who probably would have played had it been a playoff affair. And there’s a better-than-good shot he does play versus Cleveland, Jones intimated Monday.
“Tyron is day to day and [we] feel like he was close last week,” he said on 105.3 The Fan. “So, obviously hopeful we’ll get him back this week. We’ll see how the week progresses.”
The Dallas Morning News recently reported on “palpable concern” surrounding Smith’s neck, which must be delicately managed for a “prolonged period.” He’ll need to log a few limited practices to face the Browns. Brandon Knight would draw another start if Smith is scratched.
