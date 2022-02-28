Cowboys Considered Landing Spot for All-Pro Safety

The Dallas Cowboys could target one of the top free agents on the market.

According to CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani, the Cowboys could shore up their defensive backfield with the signing of the top safety on the free agency market. According to Dajani, Dallas could make a run at Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates, who made a major impact during the Bengals’ run to the Super Bowl.

“The Cowboys have several players in the secondary looking for new deals like Damontae Kazee and Jayron Kearse,” says Dajani. “It’s very possible Jerry Jones goes out and tries to score a splashy playmaker in the secondary instead of re-signing the ones he has. Jessie Bates could be that guy, and he shined during Cincy’s Cinderella postseason run with 20 combined tackles, six passes defensed and two interceptions in four playoff games.”

Bates is Considered One of the Top Defensive Backs

Bates’ postseason performance didn’t exactly come out of nowhere. Although his 2021 regular season wasn’t nearly as good as his 2020 performance, Bates had shown that excellence as a Second-Team All-Pro selection during the 2020 season.

The 25-year-old Bates posted a 67.9 defensive grade in 2021, ranking 37th among all safeties, according to Pro Football Focus. However, Bates posted a ridiculous 90.1 defensive grade in 2020 — tops among all players at his position.

One of the few weaknesses remaining in the Cowboys’ armor is their defensive backfield. Although Dallas improved as an overall defensive unit by allowing just 21.1 points per game — ranking seventh in the league — they’re still lackluster on pass defense.

“Despite Trevon Diggs’ breakout campaign, the Cowboys’ pass defense still ranked in the bottom half of the league (238.2 air yards allowed per game.) Maybe an improved defense could get Dallas to that next level,” explains Dajani.

The Cowboys ranked 20th in passing yards allowed and 18th in net yards per pass attempt. They were obviously able to overcompensate for those deficiencies by leading the league in interceptions, paced by Trevon Diggs’ league-leading 11 interceptions.

Adding a playmaking free safety who has yet to even enter his prime may be the key to lifting the Cowboys to the next level.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Cowboys Need to Clear Salary Cap Space to Sign Bates

His performance while helping lift the Bengals into the Super Bowl may net him an even bigger day. According to Spotrac, Bates’ market value is $14.4 million per season, equating to five years, $72 million. That would make him the sixth-highest paid safety in the league.

Dalton Miller of Pro Football Network notes Bates’ upside and his upcoming big payday. Miller even goes so far as to name Bates the third-best free agent on the market.

“And although he had a down year in 2021, Bates has turned it on for the playoffs,” says Miller. “A massive playoff performance could make him a lot of money in the offseason. Bates is scheme versatile, but his most significant upside comes as a single-high free safety in a system similar to Seattle’s.”

The Cowboys will enter the offseason in the negatives when it relates to their salary cap situation, being $21 million over the cap.

If Dallas hopes to make a major free agent signing, they’ll have to make major moves when it relates to their salary cap situation. Cutting or trading Amari Cooper’s $20 million contract or moving DeMarcus Lawrence’s $19 million salary would go a long way towards solving the Cowboys’ salary cap woes.

Adding Bates would be one of the biggest moves of the offseason.