Cowboys Could Swing Major Trade for $29 Million Pro Bowl Star: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could be an ideal destination spot for one of the NFL’s top young defensive players.

As proposed by Mitchell Forde of Athlon Sports, the Cowboys are one of five “potential” landing spots that Forde lists in a hypothetical trade for Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. According to Forde, Dallas has a major need at outside linebacker. Furthermore, the Cowboys actually have enough cap space — $16.5 million in available cap space, according to Spotrac — where they could swing a trade for White ($11.7 million cap hit).

Why Cowboys Have Need for Devin White

“The team has a need for him. While they re-signed middle linebacker Leighton Vander Esch earlier this offseason, the Cowboys lack a proven playmaker at weakside linebacker, where their only player with starting experience is Damone Clark, who stared five games in his lone NFL season,” writes Forde. “And with more than $13 million in cap space, they should be able to afford White, at least in the short term. Dallas would have to further deplete its draft pick stores to make the trade, but Jerry Jones seems to be operating with a sense of urgency this offseason.”

As initially reported by ESPN’s Jenna Laine, the Buccaneers linebacker is requesting a trade out of Tampa Bay.

“One of the sources told ESPN that White has grown increasingly frustrated with the team and is ‘fed up.’ The source did not provide specifics on the root cause of White’s frustration, but said he has become very unhappy in his current situation. Another source told ESPN that White’s frustrations stem from negotiations over a new contract,” reported Laine on Tuesday, April 11.

The Cowboys have already made major trades this offseason for veteran players, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore and wide receiver Brandin Cooks. In the deal for Gilmore, Dallas sent a fifth-round draft pick. Meanwhile, Dallas gave up just a fifth and sixth-round draft pick in the deal for Cooks.

Why Devin White Trade is Unlikely for Cowboys

Would Dallas really consider making a third big trade in one offseason?

It would all depend upon price. If the Cowboys could acquire White — who is likely just entering his prime at the age of 25 — for low draft picks, there’s little doubt that Dallas would try to acquire the former Pro Bowl linebacker. But it’s hard to envision Tampa Bay giving up arguably their top defensive player for low compensation as he just enters his prime.

The Cowboys were able to acquire Cooks for low compensation because the Houston Texans had already shopped him in trade talks last season and are in complete rebuilding mode. In fact, Dallas was one of those teams that had shown interest prior to the trade deadline during the 2022 season. In the case of Gilmore, he’s still one of the top cornerbacks in the league, but he’s an aging defensive player — he’ll turn 33 years old this season — who had an expiring contract on a rebuilding team in the Indianapolis Colts.

While the Buccaneers may be entering their first season in the post-Tom Brady era, they don’t view themselves as a rebuilding team. In fact, with decent quarterback play, Tampa Bay could have a chance at repeating as division champs in 2023, with the New Orleans Saints being their only competition.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports, the Buccaneers don’t want to trade White.

White has led the Buccaneers in tackles for the past three consecutive seasons and they likely want the young linebacker serving as the face of the defense for years to come. However, he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract and is playing far below his value. According to Spotrac, White’s market value is $20.1 million per year, which would make him the highest-paid linebacker at the position.

If the Buccaneers are willing to pay White, it’s unlikely he’s traded. If Tampa Bay doesn’t want to pay White, that means he’s likely on his way out. While the Cowboys could certainly use White, it’s unlikely that they fork over the necessary draft capital to make that happen unless Tampa Bay lowers its expectations and is willing to trade White to a fellow NFC rival.

The Cowboys do have a need for White. It’s all a matter of what compensation expectations are and if the Buccaneers are willing to make the trade happen.