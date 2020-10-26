Mike McCarthy Calls Out Cowboys Players for Non-Response to Andy Dalton Hit

In a(nother) lifeless Dallas Cowboys defeat, one moment of apathy was especially egregious to Mike McCarthy.

It came at the 6:31 mark of the third quarter, after Washington linebacker Jon Bostic committed an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit on Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, seemingly knocking him out cold.

As Dalton lay crumpled on the FedEx Field turf, his teammates were loafing around nowhere near Bostic, who was ejected from the game. There wasn’t a sense of urgency nor an instinct of retaliation, a natural impulse to defend their own. And that’s a McCarthy cardinal sin.