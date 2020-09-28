Mike McCarthy Calls Out Cowboys’ Historically Bad 2020 Defense

Something — anything — needs to change, because the status quo is not working.

For a second straight game, the Dallas Cowboys‘ lifeless defense, littered with more holes than Bill Belichick’s sweatshirt, was a detriment to the team’s success. For the first time this season, they were culpable in defeat.

The Cowboys, now 1-2, surrendered 38 points to Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. To put this into context, they have given up 97 points through three games, the third-worst total in the NFL. Further, per ESPN’s Ed Werder, it’s the highest allowed point total over that span in franchise history.

“It’s not all bad defense,” Werder cautioned. “Dallas and Washington lead the league in points allowed following turnovers with 31.”

Yes, Dallas was hurt by quarterback Dak Prescott’s two interceptions and lost fumble. No, it didn’t help that the offense was unable to consistently stay on the field. And Wilson … well, he’s just that good. Despite what the disgruntled believe.

“I mean, there’s a lot of quarterbacks in the league that move around a lot and if you let them get outside the pocket they become a force, they’re pretty good at it,” Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said, via The Athletic. “So, hats off to Russ and them, they won the game. But we’ll see them again.”

But there is no excusing Wilson’s five touchdown tosses, which appeared much too easy. There is no excusing the 412 total yards, red zone futility, inability to force a turnover, or, most terrifyingly, continually blown coverages.

The latter resulted in 100-yard receiving efforts from Seahawks wide receivers DK Metcalf (110) and Tyler Lockett (100), both combining for four scores. Even ageless tight end Greg Olsen chipped in his best performance (5/61) since Nov. 10, 2019.

Of the many things the Cowboys defense does wrong, this is the worst blunder to head coach Mike McCarthy.

“People aren’t supposed to run wide open,” McCarthy said, via The Athletic. “That’s what Mondays are for. We’ll take a hard look at it.”

Before the game, McCarthy hinted at alterations to defensive coordinator Mike Nolan’s complex scheme, an intimation that Nolan bristled at. It’s time to have that talk. It’s time to fix what’s broken, to nip these issues in the bud before they sink the club’s championship aspirations.

“We’ve got to do a much better job,” McCarthy said, via ESPN.

Fortunately, hope isn’t lost. Yet. The lone bright spot has been current league sack leader Aldon Smith, who doubles as the biggest source of positivity in a losing locker room that feels it’s thisclose to putting it all together.

“I feel as if we can keep improving each week. … With where we’re at, I do feel that we’re getting better and growing each week,” Smith said, via The Athletic. “I’m excited to see what happens next game.”

