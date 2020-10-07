Cowboys DC Mike Nolan Fires Back at DeMarcus Lawrence’s ‘Soft’ Insult

Respectfully, Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan disagrees with his $100 million pass-rusher.

Made available to the media Monday, Nolan pushed back against defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence’s charge that the Dallas defense is “soft,” a claim uttered in the moments following Sunday’s embarrassing defeat to Cleveland.

“It was an emotional loss for everyone,” Nolan responded Monday, via the Dallas Morning News. “I would not call this group soft, I would say we played very poorly.”

Many would say that’s a massive understatement on Nolan’s part. His unit was pitiful versus the Browns, surrendering 49 points and 307 rushing yards — at home — en route to the Cowboys’ second consecutive loss, dropping the club to 1-3. They were entirely outclassed by an opponent who threw out the kitchen sink, resulting in two trick-play touchdowns.

After the game, Lawrence decried the defense as lacking grit and toughness. Raising questions about the system, the former Pro Bowler took an apparent shot at Nolan, who’s in his first year as Rod Marinelli’s successor.

The Cowboys’ historically futile defense, which ranks 31st against the run and 30th in total yards allowed, is on pace to surrender a franchise-record 584 points in 2020. They’re the first team since 1935 to cede 38-plus points and fail to record an interception across three consecutive games.

“It’s not my job to worry about the scheme or worrying about what the next man is doing,” Lawrence said, via The Athletic. “I already have a hard enough job myself. It’s all about attacking and I don’t feel like we’re doing that at all as a unit.”

While Lawrence is not one to talk, with just 11 tackles and no sacks (or QB hits) to his name through four weeks, his pointed remarks intensified the spotlight on Nolan. Many began to apply associative blame on head coach Mike McCarthy for hiring his longtime friend, whispers that grew so loud McCarthy was forced to address Nolan’s job security.

“Very high confidence in Mike Nolan. We’re going to stay the course. … We’re on top of where we are,” he said Monday, emphasizing, “We don’t have an effort issue.”



Nolan, too, received a vote of confidence from Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones.

“We just have to be better. We have to go to work. Now’s not the time to think about things like that,” Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan when asked about potential changes to the coaching staff. “I’m very convicted about this staff. I’m very convicted about this team. But right now we’re not playing winning football.”

To save a season once brimming with championship aspirations, the Cowboys must employ a winning brand of football in Week 5, when the 0-4 New York Giants come to JerryWorld for the first two of two divisional showdowns this year.

Emerge the victors, and everyone’s seat — Lawrence’s included — becomes a little cooler. As will the prevailing heads in an increasingly vexed locker room.

“You have to stay the course, work on the things we need to get better at. … There have been no effort issues, in my opinion,” Nolan said Monday, via The Athletic. “We played very poorly. I hope we don’t have to live through another one of those.”

