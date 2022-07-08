Cowboys Playmaker Could Be ‘Top Trade’ Candidate, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could trade one of their top playmakers before he becomes a free agent, says one analyst.

As the Cowboys enter the 2022 season, they have several “top trade candidates,” according to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox. One of those trade candidates is none other than running back Tony Pollard. Pollard has emerged as the Cowboys’ most dynamic offensive playmaker, averaging 5.5 yards per carry last season (fifth in the league) and 6.2 yards per touch (10th in the NFL).

However, Pollard is due to become a free agent after this season. Knox stressed that the 25-year-old running back should only be traded under the “right circumstances.” Knox argues that the Cowboys could get fetch solid value for their offensive playmaker — a high Day 2 pick — if a contending team loses their starting running back to injury early in the season.

“Keeping Pollard for at least one more season makes perfect sense for the Cowboys,” says Knox. “But if a team loses its starting running back—or fails to find one—before Week 1, the 25-year-old could become a very valuable trade chip.

A high Day 2 pick could be realistic if, say, the Cincinnati Bengals lose starter Joe Mixon for the season. That’s the sort of value Dallas would have to consider, especially knowing Pollard could depart for a starting job in 2023 free agency anyway.”

Pollard is Cowboys’ X-Factor Weapon

It’s hard to argue Knox’s point that the Cowboys could garner a high draft pick considering Pollard’s game-breaking ability. While he has yet to prove that he can carry the load as a team’s primary back, he has served as the Cowboys’ primary kick returner in addition to his roles as a complementary and receiving back.

That’s not even mentioning how the Cowboys are likely to utilize Pollard even more as a slot receiver this season.

“I’m open to anything,” Pollard said, per Rob Phillips of the team’s official website. “Just being on the field, being able to make the most of my opportunities. If I have to line up in the slot a little more, whatever it takes. I’m ready to do it.”

Furthermore, most teams implement a two-back platoon system, as the Cowboys currently do with Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard carried the ball 130 times in comparison to Elliott’s 237 touches last season. In other words, any potential destination for Pollard could utilize a two-back system to keep him fresh.

Why the Cowboys Won’t Trade Pollard

However, the Cowboys aren’t likely to trade Pollard. Dallas has Super Bowl aspirations and Elliott is becoming less and less durable as his career progresses. Elliott carried the ball the least amount of times in a single season during his career.

While Elliott has only missed one game over the past three seasons, it’s clear the toll that he took earlier on in his career is starting to have its effects. The 26-year-old led the league in carries in two of his first three seasons and ranked second in the league in attempts during the 2019 season.

Furthermore, Pollard pulled off four 20-plus yard runs in comparison to Elliott’s three 20-plus yard runs on 107 less carries last season. The Cowboys aren’t trading their gamebreaker at running back.

With Pollard certainly being the Cowboys’ most versatile offensive weapon after losing Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson in the offseason, it’s unlikely Dallas agrees to trade its dynamic young running back.