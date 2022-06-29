Ex-Cowboys Pro Bowler Lands Head Coaching Job

A Dallas Cowboys great has landed a new coaching job.

As noted by Shane Taylor of Inside the Star, former Cowboys defensive end Greg Ellis has been named the head coach at Southwestern Assemblies of God University, an NAIA school about 30 minutes south of Dallas. Ellis was selected by the Cowboys in the first round of the 1998 NFL draft and would play 11 seasons for Dallas before finishing his career with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2009.

“As reported yesterday, Greg Ellis has been named the head coach at Southwestern Assemblies of God University, an NAIA school with about 2,000 students in the Texas town of Waxahachie, 30 miles south of Dallas. The SAGU Lions went 9-3 last season,” says Taylor. “Ellis has prior experience as a college football coach and athletic director at Texas College.

A press release from the university said Ellis will utilize the coaching styles of three former coaches Mack Brown, Mike Zimmer, and Bill Parcells.”

The announcement from SAGU does indeed reference former University of Texas coach Mack Brown, former Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer and former Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells.

“Coach Ellis’ theatrical accomplishments and football experience have equipped him to serve as a successful coach for SAGU,” the announcement from the school says. “Coach Ellis will utilize the coaching styles of three of his former coaches Mack Brown, Mike Zimmer, and Bill Parcells. This combination of coaching styles and his dedication to putting God first will help to curate not only a successful football team but further develop SAGU student-athletes walk with God.”

Ellis Had Notable Decade-Plus Career With Cowboys

While Ellis was never a superstar, he was one of the best players on the Cowboys during his decade-plus in Dallas. The University of North Carolina product missed just four games during his first eight seasons in the league. Outside of injured-plagued 2006 campaign, Ellis missed only seven games during his other 10 seasons with the Cowboys.

Ellis reached his peaked in Dallas when he was moved to outside linebacker in Parcells’ 3-4 defensive-oriented system. The veteran defensive end played in 38 games and made 35 starts at outside linebacker from 2006 until 2008. He was named a Pro Bowler in 2007 — and won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year — when he tallied a career-high 12.5 sacks.

The former first-round pick ended his career in Dallas with 377 tackles, 77 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, four interceptions and two touchdowns.

ESPN Names T.J. Vasher as ‘Surprise’ Standout

A former undrafted free agent receiver was the “surprise” standout from offseason workouts, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

As Archer notes, the Cowboys’ wide receiver group is pretty banged up. Michael Gallup is working through knee rehab, with CeeDee Lamb, James Washington and Noah Brown missing time with injuries during offseason workouts. T.J. Vasher emerged as a breakthrough player during OTAs and minicamp.

“Signed as an undrafted free agent last year, Vasher did not practice because of a knee injury, but he has used this offseason to get himself into the receiver conversation,” says Archer. “With Michael Gallup working through knee rehab and CeeDee Lamb, James Washington and Noah Brown missing time with minor injuries, Vasher got a lot of work in the OTAs and minicamp. ‘He’s made some really big-time flash plays, splash plays,’ coach Mike McCarthy said. ‘He’s had some really, particularly in the red zone, which you can see his ability down there. Big plays in scramble drills and things like that. I just think like any young player, particularly in his development, it’s getting the details of the everyday situations.'”

Considering Gallup could very well miss the beginning of the season due to recovery from an ACL injury, Vasher could very well make the 53-man roster with Dallas’ depth at receiver considered a question mark.