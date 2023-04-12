Cowboys Pro Bowler ‘in Danger’ of Being Cut: Analyst

A Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowler could be a cut candidate just months after being named to his first Pro Bowl.

According to a list compiled by Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher, one of 10 veterans who could be in danger of being cut is Cowboys wide receiver and kick returner KaVontae Turpin. Fisher argues that while Turpin is a dynamic special teams player, he was a bit role player on offense last season. While Fisher admits that Turpin will probably be kept around due to his special teams contributions, he’s a cut candidate due to the Cowboys always looking for roster upgrades.

“We’re not predicting this; the former USFL MVP has a three-year contract and he’s a special-teams dynamo who went to the Pro Bowl,” wrote Fisher on Tuesday, April 11. “But he did experience a few late-season gaffes even on teams, and as much as the coaches talked about integrating him into the offense, that never happened. Can the Cowboys afford a roster spot for a receiver who’s not a receiver? Oh, probably. But the always-churning search for roster upgrades means even a Pro Bowler can be on the list.”

Why the Cowboys Could Eventually Cut KaVontae Turpin

Turpin — who was named the USFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2022 — made a major splash during his debut season with the Cowboys. The 5-foot-7, 158-pound dynamo made his NFL debut with Dallas last season and posted 21 kick returns for 508 yards (24.2 yards per return) and 29 punt returns for 303 yards (10.4 yards per return). Turpin ranked fifth in the league in yards per punt return and eighth in kick and punt return yards combined.

However, as Fisher notes, Turpin made no impact in the receiving game. Despite the Cowboys’ desperate attempt in seeking complementary options outside of CeeDee Lamb, Turpin posted just one reception for nine yards and had just 62 offensive snaps all year long.

While it’s unlikely that the Cowboys cut Turpin prior to 53-man roster cut-downs, the special teams standout is always a cut candidate until he proves he can contribute on offense. Dallas may be hesitant to use Turpin on offense due to his very small frame.

KaVontae Turpin Wants to Be Offensive Weapon in 2023

Despite not being used on offense during his rookie season in Dallas, Turpin spoke about his objective in forcing the Cowboys to want to use him on offense during his sophomore season.

Via SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys’ Tony Catalina:

“We had a talk during my exit meeting, basically saying like they already know what I did with the special teams this year and all that, but they are going to try and get me on the offense and try to make guys respect me more on both sides of the ball,” said Turpin back in February. “I’m going into this training camp, I’m basically trying to show them that they have no choice but to use me on offense, that’s my mindset.”

Turpin continued to argue his case for why he should be utilized on offense moving forward.

“I’m a playmaker with the ball in my hand and I can scare guys without the ball…just on the same field together me and Ceedee Lamb I just feel like that’s my biggest thing going on, just showing them that they gotta have me on the field,” says Turpin.

In Turpin defense’s, he did show his ability as a lead receiver during his stint in the USFL, posting 44 receptions for 540 receiving yards. His number of receptions actually ranked second in the league, while his receiving yards paced the USFL.

The Cowboys recently added veteran Brandin Cooks through trade and will also bring back Lamb and Michael Gallup as top receiving options. Dallas also could look to select a receiver during the 2023 NFL Draft.

We’ll see if the Cowboys utilize Turpin’s skills on offense. Turpin finding his way on offense could cement his place on the team for years to come.