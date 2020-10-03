Cowboys Promote Star Rookie to Active Roster Ahead of Week 4 vs. Browns

Four weeks too late, Francis Bernard found his way to the 53.

The Dallas Cowboys elevated the undrafted rookie linebacker from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday, one day before its Week 4 home matchup versus Cleveland.

Bernard, released at final cuts and re-signed to the taxi squad, was the biggest surprise of the Cowboys’ roster-paring period as the Utah product consistently flashed in what was for him a fantastic August training camp.

Working his way to first-string reps, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound defender notched two interceptions through the team’s first four practices, including a pick-six of starting quarterback Dak Prescott. He consistently “turned heads” in practice, as USA Today’s Jori Epstein put it, and grabbed the attention of higher-ups and teammates alike.

“I think he’s really taken off,” LB Leighton Vander Esch said last month, via Sports Illustrated. “He’s a smart kid. He plays fast and obviously he’s made plays. He’s gotten an interception in the last two padded practices so I think he’s making a name for himself. And I think he’s gonna be awesome for our room. Pumped to have him with us. Like I said, he’s smart. He plays fast. He’s instinctual. He’s going to be huge on special teams for us and when he finds his time on the field, he’s going to do just fine.”

Among several UDFAs added by Dallas following the 2020 Draft, Bernard began his collegiate career at BYU, arriving as a running back before changing hats as a sophomore. He allegedly violated the university’s honor code prior to his junior campaign, finishing his brief Cougars tenure with 47 solo tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three INTs, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

After a year away from football, he received permission to play for the Utes in 2019. Bernard was an instant hit — literally — tallying 85 total tackles (7.5 TFL), two INTs and a pick-six across 14 games. His effort resulted in first-team All-PAC-12 honors.

Bernard becomes the seventh ‘backer on the Cowboys’ regular-season roster, joining Aldon Smith, Jaylon Smith, Joe Thomas, Luke Gifford, Justin March, and Rashad Smith.

Vander Esch (collarbone) and fellow starter Sean Lee (sports hernia) remain housed on injured reserve.

Bernard’s Week 4 Role

Don’t expect the first-year pro to make an immediate defensive impact. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports “most, if not all, action” for Bernard will come via special teams.

Thomas and the Smiths (Aldon, Jaylon) will start at linebacker as the club aims to curb Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and the Browns’ offense. It’s likely that one of Bernard or Rashad Smith, scratched last week, is deemed inactive for the contest.

