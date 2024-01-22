Cowboys Pushed to Sign ‘Difference-Maker’ Super Bowl Champion

The Dallas Cowboys are being implored to sign arguably the best player at his position.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, Dallas should consider signing Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. The 29-year-old Jones will be a free agent this offseason after agreeing to a new a one-year deal just prior to the start of the season.

Knox’s argument is simple — the Cowboys’ run defense is average and Jones is NFL’s “premier” player at defensive tackle.

“In losses to the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers (in the playoffs), the Dallas defense was battered by the ground game,” writes Knox. “Adding a premier defensive tackle like Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs would help the Cowboys bolster their run defense on the front line. Dallas just used a first-round pick on Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith, but Smith was always going to be a developmental prospect.”

Why the Cowboys Need a Player Like Chris Jones

Dallas’ defense ranked 16th in rushing yards and 15th in yards per attempt allowed. In the three aforementioned losses to those elite teams, the Cowboys allowed an average of 193 rushing yards per game. For perspective, the worst run defense in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals, allowed 143.2 rushing yards per game.

In other words, yes, the Cowboys’ run defense and lack of quality run-stoppers is their biggest problem entering the offseason.

There’s little doubt that Jones remains elite as he enters his age-30 season in 2024. He just clinched his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection and his second First-Team All-Pro selection after posting 30 tackles to go along with 10.5 sacks.

Cost May Prevent Cowboys From Signing Chris Jones

According to Pro Football Focus, Jones posted an 84.1 defensive grade and 90.3 pass-rushing grade during the 2023 season. His defensive grade ranked ninth and his pass-rushing grade ranked third among all defensive tackles.

While there’s little doubt that Jones will be a hot commodity and one of the top free agents on the market, the big question is, how much will he be paid in free agency? According to Spotrac, his market value is $28.1 million per season for a total of $84.6 million across three years. That would make Jones the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the league.

Entering the 2024 offseason, the Cowboys don’t exactly have a lot of salary cap space. According to Spotrac, Dallas is $11 million in the red over the salary cap, ranking 26th in the league. They’ll have to clear up cap space and make a few roster moves just to have a chance at signing Jones.

“Jones would be an immediate difference-maker against the run while also boosting Dallas’ pass rush,” writes Knox. “Creating the cap space needed to sign him would be a challenge, but the 29-year-old should be at the very top of the Cowboys’ wish list.”

Furthermore, the Cowboys’ top objectives this offseason also happen to involve signing Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to contract extensions.

It’s clear despite Dallas’ talent-heavy roster — they have the second-most Pro Bowlers at seven — they’re still lacking a certain something to get them over the hump. Adding Jones — who has led the Chiefs to two Super Bowl victories — could be the “difference-maker” that the Cowboys are desperately lacking.

If Jones is willing to take a discount on his next contract or if Dallas is able to make some moves to clear up enough cap space to sign the two-time Super Bowl champion, the Cowboys would cure their biggest weakness on the roster.