Cowboys Address Handling of QBs After Broncos’ COVID Disaster

Like anybody else, Mike McCarthy witnessed the NFL stripping the Denver Broncos of their quarterbacks in Week 12 following apparent violations of the COVID-19 protocol.

And it’s not to say McCarthy learned from the Broncos’ mistakes, but they did seem to remind him of the Cowboys’ own in-house policies, of which he’s assured.

“Stay the course,” he told reporters Wednesday as Dallas returned to practice ahead of Week 13. “Our facility accommodates the need for space. There’s plenty of space.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

There’s plenty of space in the Broncos’ Dove Valley headquarters, as well. But starting quarterback Drew Lock, his backup Brett Rypien, and practice-squadder Blake Bortles made the fatal mistake of holding a film session that included COVID-positive QB Jeff Driskel.

The league determined upon viewing security footage from the team facility that neither of the players wore masks around or socially-distanced from Driskel. Consequently, all of Lock, Rypien, and Bortles were moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list, ineligible to play last Sunday. The Broncos — forced to trot out practice-squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton at QB — were predictably thrashed, 31-3, by the New Orleans Saints.

To their credit, meanwhile, the Cowboys have done an admirable job mitigating the coronavirus. Only two players, QB Andy Dalton and defensive lineman Walter Palmore, have been sent to the COVID list since training camp opened in August. The recent NFL-wide outbreak did impact their Week 13 game at Baltimore, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3 before being moved to Monday, Dec. 7, and finally Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Which may explain owner Jerry Jones’ lack of sympathy and possible frustration about the Broncos’ situation — a situation no worse, he feels, than what Dallas was put through this season, reduced from Dak Prescott to Dalton to, worst of all, seventh-round rookie Ben DiNucci.

“I don’t know that Denver had any more challenge than we’ve had with (Ben) DiNucci or any of the young quarterbacks we’ve had,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!