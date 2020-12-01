NFL Again Reschedules Cowboys-Ravens; Dallas to Make History

Thanks to yet another scheduling snafu, the Dallas Cowboys are set to re-write its record books.

The NFL announced Tuesday that Dallas’ Week 13 road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens has been moved to next Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7:05 p.m. CT. For those keeping score at home, this is the third change to the game’s date, originally slated for Thursday Night Football before being bumped to Monday, Dec. 7 following Baltimore’s recent COVID-19 outbreak.

“The Week 12 Ravens at Steelers game has been moved to Wednesday, December 2, at 3:40 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NBC,” the league’s statement reads.

“The Week 13 Washington Football Team at Steelers game, originally scheduled for Sunday, December 6, will be moved to Monday, December 7 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The broadcast arrangements will be announced at a later time.

“The Week 13 Cowboys at Ravens game, originally scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, will be moved to Tuesday, December 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.”

If the new-new date holds, it will represent the first time in the Cowboys’ 60-year history they’ll have played a regular-season game on a Tuesday. It also will mark 12 days since they last suited up — essentially a second bye week for the 3-8 club after their Thanksgiving Day loss to Washington.