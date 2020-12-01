NFL Again Reschedules Cowboys-Ravens; Dallas to Make History

Thanks to yet another scheduling snafu, the Dallas Cowboys are set to re-write its record books.
The NFL announced Tuesday that Dallas’ Week 13 road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens has been moved to next Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7:05 p.m. CT. For those keeping score at home, this is the third change to the game’s date, originally slated for Thursday Night Football before being bumped to Monday, Dec. 7 following Baltimore’s recent COVID-19 outbreak.
“The Week 12 Ravens at Steelers game has been moved to Wednesday, December 2, at 3:40 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NBC,” the league’s statement reads.
“The Week 13 Washington Football Team at Steelers game, originally scheduled for Sunday, December 6, will be moved to Monday, December 7 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The broadcast arrangements will be announced at a later time.
“The Week 13 Cowboys at Ravens game, originally scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, will be moved to Tuesday, December 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.”
ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!
Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!
If the new-new date holds, it will represent the first time in the Cowboys’ 60-year history they’ll have played a regular-season game on a Tuesday. It also will mark 12 days since they last suited up — essentially a second bye week for the 3-8 club after their Thanksgiving Day loss to Washington.
“At the end of the day, it’s football. We’ve been playing for our whole lives,” linebacker Jaylon Smith told reporters Monday. “So, it’s really about finding a way. You got to find a way, and it’s going to take everyone’s effort. So, in the midst of all of this, we got to come together even more.”
Smith Challenges Dez Ahead of Clash
For the third time this season, Dez Bryant will run routes for the Ravens. For the first time ever, he’ll do so against his beloved former team. And when (if?) the affair takes place, Bryant will be greeted in more ways than one by his ex-teammates.
“I need a jersey. I need his jersey… I look up to him. He’s like a big brother to me. …I can’t wait to hit him,” Smith said Monday, via WFAA’s Mike Leslie.
Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!
Out of football since 2018, following his Cowboys release and lengthy recovery from a torn Achilles tendon, Bryant was signed to the Ravens’ practice squad on Oct. 27. He was promoted to the active roster on Nov. 7 and has since recorded four catches for 28 yards across 37 snaps for the Lamar Jackson-led offense.
Which ranks among the bottom half of the NFL in total yards (343.9 per game), 12th in scoring (26.8 points per game), and 31st in passing (183.4 YPG). The only thing they do well is run the ball, averaging 160.5 YPG, the league’s second-best mark.
Conversely, the Cowboys — having allowed Washington running back Antonio Gibson to notch 115 yards and three touchdowns — rank dead last in points allowed (32.6) and against the run (156.4 YPG). Their strongest asset is their pass defense, which surrenders the 12th-least YPG (225.6).
READ NEXT: Terrell Owens Calls for Cowboys to ‘Fire’ GM Jerry Jones
Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL