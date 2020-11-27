NFL Reschedules Cowboys-Ravens Week 13 Game Due to COVID Outbreak

A rash of positive Ravens COVID-19 infections, including that of superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, prompted the league to change its Week 13 plans.

The NFL announced in a statement Friday that the Dallas Cowboys‘ upcoming road tilt in Baltimore, scheduled for next Thursday, Dec. 3, has been moved to Monday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on FOX and NFL Network.

This, after Baltimore’s Week 12 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers was shifted from Thanksgiving night to Sunday afternoon and now Tuesday evening.

“Should the game be played on Tuesday, the Week 13 Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens game, originally scheduled for Thursday, December 3, will be moved to Monday, December 7, at 5:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon,” the statement reads.

“These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel in consultation with medical experts.”

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Friday broached the possibility of the game being altered, confirming the contingencies put into place for such a maneuver.

“If we did move to Sunday, I wouldn’t anticipate us going into a normal seven-day week where I would just treat this weekend and probably Monday, Tuesday like a bye week. I think our team could use that,” McCarthy told reporters.

Jackson, 3 Others Sent to COVID List

The Ravens were hit hard by the virus over the last week, but Thursday’s round of testing produced four notable positives: Jackson, fullback Patrick Ricard, defensive end Justin Madubuike, and long snapper Morgan Cox — all of whom were moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Jackson will not play against the Steelers, leaving quarterbacking duties to veteran backup Robert Griffin III. Assuming he provides a series of negative tests in the ensuing days, however, the reigning NFL MVP is tentatively expected to return for Week 13.