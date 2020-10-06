Cowboys Cut Veteran DB After Embarrassing Week 4 Loss

Brandon Carr’s second stint in Dallas ended as unceremoniously as his first.

The Cowboys released the veteran defensive back, the team announced Tuesday, exactly one month after his addition and two days after their ballyhooed 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Carr, who originally donned the silver and blue from 2012-16, re-joined the organization on Sept. 7, signing to the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster prior to Dallas’ season-opening defeat against the Rams.

Carr was expected to contribute at safety following a training camp injury to Xavier Woods and the departure of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. But a rash of health issues at cornerback — Jourdan Lewis missed the opener and Anthony Brown (ribs) and Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) remain on injured reserve — forced the 34-year-old to the boundary.

Despite facing some of the league’s best passing attacks, Carr rarely saw playing time in either spot. He logged 17 defensive snaps in Week 2, three in Week 3, and, most puzzlingly, just one in Week 4. Tellingly, it was Donovan Wilson, not Carr, who replaced benched S Darian Thompson versus Cleveland.

The Cowboys’ secondary was pitiful on Sunday, failing to cover or tackle and surrendering two trick-play touchdowns, including a long score from Jarvis Landry to Odell Beckham Jr. And while coaches claim effort wasn’t an issue, the tape shows otherwise.

“To me, I’d be embarrassed as a player to put that kind of performance on film,” FOX commentator and Cowboys legend Troy Aikman said during a radio interview Tuesday, via The Athletic.



Sans Carr, its apparent scapegoat, Dallas will roll onward with Lewis, Trevon Diggs, Daryl Worley, CJ Goodwin, and Saivion Smith comprising the CB corps. Brown is eligible to return from IR this week, though it’s unclear whether he’s physically ready.

Woods, Thomspon, Wilson, and rookie Reggie Robinson make up the safety group — the group partly responsible for yielding 430.5 total yards per game.

To those in Cowboys Nation still holding your breath for Earl Thomas or another high-profile acquisition … well, don’t. Owner/general manager Jerry Jones shot down the possibility of venturing out of house to aid a defense that’s ceded the most points through four games (146) in franchise history.

“You could get some help next week and just absolutely wreck the hell out of your plans for your salary cap when the season’s over,” Jones said Tuesday, via The Athletic.



