Insider Predicts Cowboys-Patriots Trade

With the latest Kyle Pitts buzz, much has been made about the Dallas Cowboys trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft, but ESPN’s Mel Kiper believes the team is in a position to move down. Kiper’s latest mock draft has what could be a perfect scenario unfold for the Cowboys with the last of the “big five” quarterbacks available at No. 10.

The Cowboys would be in a position to get a premium return from a quarterback-needy team looking to move up. With Justin Fields still on the board at No. 10, Kiper has the Patriots swapping picks from No. 15 and also giving the Cowboys their first-round selection in 2022.

“With only one of the top five quarterbacks still available, the Patriots jump five spots with the Cowboys, giving Dallas their 2022 first-round pick in return,” Kiper explained. “The Cowboys don’t need a quarterback, so they’d be thrilled to get an offer like this and move down only a few spots, because their biggest holes are on defense and they can get a good player at No. 15. This would be the first time in the common draft era (since 1967) that five quarterbacks went in the top 10 picks.”

The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Kiper Predicts the Cowboys Will Select South Carolina Corner Jaycee Horn at No. 15

Kiper projects the Cowboys would then select South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn with the No. 15 pick, complete with a future first-rounder in their pocket. Some mock drafts have the Cowboys selecting Horn over Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II at No. 10 and this would still allow Dallas to select a top corner. There is a good chance Fields and the other top quarterbacks will all be off the board at No. 10 which would squash this sort of trade scenario.

“Dallas trades back five spots with New England, gains what would likely be a 2022 first-round pick and is able to plug a need at No. 15,” Kiper added. “The Cowboys’ defense was dreadful last season, and they lost starting corner Chidobe Awuzie in free agency. They can pair Horn with 2020 second-round pick Trevon Diggs, who had a nice rookie season. The knock on Horn is that he had only two career interceptions, but that ball production should come in time.”

The lockdown corner is the son of former legendary NFL receiver Joe Horn. Earlier this month, Horn campaigned for the Cowboys to draft him during an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“It would definitely be big to be drafted by the Cowboys,” Horn said, per USA Today. “A team with a lot of history. But anywhere I go, I’ll be happy to suit up for that team.”

Kiper’s Mock Draft Has Kyle Pitts Being Selected with the No. 4 Pick

For Cowboys fans pulling for the team to land Pitts, Kiper’s mock has the Dolphins trading up to snag the No. 4 pick from the Falcons to select the Florida tight end. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is “infatuated” with Pitts, and it will be worth watching to see if the team ends up being aggressive to add the playmaker.

“Yes, I have spoken to the Cowboys,” Pitts noted on The Rich Eisen Show. “…I’d rather not read the press clippings I feel [it’s] like coach Nick Saban said it’s rat poison. Until the day comes, I won’t worry about that. Someone did call me and tell me about that [Jerry Jones’ interest]. It’s kind of an honor for him to say that. Dallas is a great team, and if I had the opportunity to play for them it would be a great thing.”