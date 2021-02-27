Cowboys Insider Brings Surprising News on Possible Russell Wilson Trade

Some in the national media crave Russell Wilson in a Dallas Cowboys uniform, while others in the local media continue to report on the wet-blanket unlikelihood of a blockbuster trade for the Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

According to Michael Gehlken, who covers the Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News, the chances of owner/general manager Jerry Jones making a franchise-altering offer for Wilson are “less than 1%” at the present time.

Chances Jerry Jones picks up the phone and calls the Seahawks to make an offer for Russell Wilson? "Less than 1%." – @GehlkenNFL — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) February 27, 2021

McIntyre Wants Zeke-Involved Deal

Gehlken’s low-odds hedging above was an indirect shutdown of McIntyre, who on Friday urged Dallas to ship out running back Ezekiel Elliott as well as two first-round picks and a second-round choice as part of a massive trade package for Wilson.

“Jerry Jones, are you kidding me? This is a division for the taking if Russell Wilson is your quarterback. He instantly makes you the team to beat in the NFC East. I don’t know that there’s any decision at all here,” McIntyre said on Undisputed. “I say, ‘Jerry Jones, pick up the phone.’ I say, ‘Hey, Seattle, you want our number one pick this year? You want our number two? You want our number one in 2022?’ Seattle has said [they] want to run the football and play defense. I say, ‘Zeke Elliott, we had a good run. But I’m going to put you in that package.’ Zeke Elliott, two number ones, and a number two. I bring in Russ.”

Despite the fantastical notion and financial burden of unloading the $90 million Elliott, and the questionable business practice of swapping a hungry 27-year-old for a disgruntled 32-year-old, McIntyre — on top of everything else — called for the Cowboys to allow incumbent Dak Prescott to walk in unrestricted free agency.

Why? Because, McIntyre feels, Wilson can succeed where Prescott has failed across five seasons in the Lone Star State, transforming the shockingly moribund club overnight into a title contender.

“Russell Wilson will cover up a lot of those ugly warts that Dak Prescott could not,” he said. “Last four seasons, Dak Prescott: 6-20 against teams that finished with a winning record. For whatever reason, he did not show up great against the elite teams. I know the defense wasn’t good, and we could talk about the special teams was inferior, and the coaching, but Russell Wilson is a massive upgrade over Dak Prescott. Russ instantly makes them a 10- or 11-win team, a Super Bowl contender.”

*THUD*

Suffice to say, the response to McIntyre’s proposal has been underwhelming. Many of his fellow media types, correctly so, are not entertaining the notion that Dallas would seriously pursue Wilson nor that Wilson will be traded by the Seahawks, at least this offseason.

“All these shows with trade scenarios still failing to mention the cap ramifications for Seattle and whatever team they are suggesting should trade for Wilson. Seattle would be on the hook for $39 million!” reminded WJR 760 AM’s Michael Stets.



“This,” replied NFL Network’s Jane Slater. “Also why would a dallas use a costly tag on a guy they didn’t like. They value Dak in the Wilson vicinity despite not having a SB bc I was told one of the contract markers was Wilson type money. He’s younger, lead one of leagues best offenses and locker room folks!”

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL