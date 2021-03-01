Cowboys Source Gives Ruling on Russell Wilson Trade: Report

Bursting many a bubble in Cowboys Nation, veritable NFL Network insider Jane Slater reported that a blockbuster trade sending Russell Wilson to Dallas, despite growing speculation, is highly unlikely to occur.

Slater’s source close to the situation forcefully disputed the possibility of a megadeal for the Seattle Seahawks superstar quarterback.

“Not only do I not think this is happening, I did go ahead and check that with one of my team sources. They equally found the scenario laughable,” Slater recently said, via Todd Brock of Cowboys Wire.

More of the Same Notion

Slater’s takedown of the popular Wilson-to-Cowboys rumor, fuelled by the eight-time Pro Bowler’s apparent unhappiness in Seattle, is a continuance of what she has gathered to this point — that a trade likely involving multiple Dallas first-round draft picks and starting players remains entirely improbable.

“A #Cowboys source found the Russell Wilson to Dallas news cycle equally entertaining. In other words, “NO!” when I double checked. Yet, I feel like this will be my next #EarlWatch bc #Cowboys fans always love a good bone to chew on,” Slater tweeted on Feb. 25.

“The news that Russell Wilson would ok a move to Dallas has me needing to do this for #Cowboys fans. That Earl Thomas thing didn’t work and neither did an Aldon Smith to #Seattle move despite their interest. Don’t see it happening.”

“Why would a dallas use a costly tag on a guy they didn’t like. They value Dak in the Wilson vicinity despite not having a SB bc I was told one of the contract markers was Wilson type money. He’s younger, lead one of leagues best offenses and locker room folks!” Slater tweeted Feb. 27.

DMN Reporter Also Refutes Rumor

It’s not just Slater or where she figuratively has her ear to the ground, either. Many of her fellow media types, correctly so, are not entertaining the fantastical hearsay that Dallas will seriously pursue Wilson — simultaneously divorcing from unrestricted free agent Dak Prescott — nor that Wilson will be traded by the Seahawks, at least this offseason.

According to Michael Gehlken, who covers the Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News, the chances of owner/general manager Jerry Jones making a franchise-altering offer for Wilson are “less than 1%” at the present time.

Chances Jerry Jones picks up the phone and calls the Seahawks to make an offer for Russell Wilson? "Less than 1%." – @GehlkenNFL — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) February 27, 2021

FS1: Move Zeke for Russ

On Friday, Fox Sports 1 talking head Jason McIntyre called for the Cowboys to include running back Ezekiel Elliott in a would-be trade package for Wilson, along with two first-round selections and a second-round choice.

“Jerry Jones, are you kidding me? This is a division for the taking if Russell Wilson is your quarterback. He instantly makes you the team to beat in the NFC East. I don’t know that there’s any decision at all here,” McIntyre said on Undisputed. “I say, ‘Jerry Jones, pick up the phone.’ I say, ‘Hey, Seattle, you want our number one pick this year? You want our number two? You want our number one in 2022?’ Seattle has said [they] want to run the football and play defense. I say, ‘Zeke Elliott, we had a good run. But I’m going to put you in that package.’ Zeke Elliott, two number ones, and a number two. I bring in Russ.”

“Russell Wilson will cover up a lot of those ugly warts that Dak Prescott could not,” he added. “Last four seasons, Dak Prescott: 6-20 against teams that finished with a winning record. For whatever reason, he did not show up great against the elite teams. I know the defense wasn’t good, and we could talk about the special teams was inferior, and the coaching, but Russell Wilson is a massive upgrade over Dak Prescott. Russ instantly makes them a 10- or 11-win team, a Super Bowl contender.”

