Cowboys Dispense New Update on Dak Prescott’s ‘Full Recovery’ Process

The Dallas Cowboys continue to speak in glowing terms about Dak Prescott’s recovery from his season-ending ankle injury.

In a Friday radio interview, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones reaffirmed the team’s franchise quarterback is “ahead of schedule and rolling,” free of post-surgical complications.

“I haven’t run into Dak in the last couple of weeks. What I do is get these amazing reports on how he’s doing. It shouldn’t come as any surprise. He does everything to the 9s and the 10s, he just does it the very best. He’s been so diligent in his rehab, and that shouldn’t surprise anybody,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “They said (the team’s medical staff), if anything, he’s ahead of schedule and rolling. We expect him to have a full recovery. He avoided any of the complications that come anytime you have a bone that breaks the skin. You worry about infections and he certainly avoided any of that. We’re just fortunate to have a guy like Dak. It’s been tough not having him out there because his leadership is right at the top with his skill, and what he brings to the table as a quarterback in the NFL.”

Dak Back Sooner Than Thought?

Jones first mentioned last week that Prescott, upon consultation with the team’s medical staff, was besting his rehab timetable of 4-6 months.

“This is a four-month injury and so far, if anything, everything we’re getting from (associate athletic trainer Britt Brown) and the doctors is that he’s ahead of schedule. He’s been able to avoid any setbacks and if anything, he’s ahead of schedule, which shouldn’t be a surprise,” he told reporters amid his midseason address, via ESPN.

Prescott sustained a right ankle dislocation and compound fracture and underwent emergency surgery on Oct. 11. He was released from the hospital the following day, and doctors have since determined he’s suffered no infections or setbacks.

A best-case outcome means Prescott is healed by February, before his scheduled foray into unrestricted free agency. Even a six-month scenario, however, the 27-year-old likely still would participate fully in the Cowboys’ offseason program, which begins in April.

“If you look ahead, he should be ready to go for our spring work – the latter part of the spring work. But knowing Dak – and that’s a big part of this thing – knowing Dak and his makeup, he’ll be back out there soon,” owner/general manager Jerry Jones said on Oct. 13.

Jerry Addresses Likelihood of Drafting 1st-Round QB

As of now, the 2-7 Cowboys are slated to pick third overall in the 2021 NFL draft, prime territory atop a generational QB class that boasts presumed No. 1 selection Trevor Lawrence.

Things can and will change prior to April, but assuming the Cowboys are locked into a top-five draft slot, is it crazy to think they take, say, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, or BYU’s Zach Wilson?

“Yes, you ask me if it’s crazy to bring the idea up? And I’ve answered it, yes,” Jerry Jones said last week on 105.3 The Fan. “It’s not the thing to be talking about at all. Dak is our quarterback.”

Of course, this underscores a massive decision facing both Prescott and the organization, which must decide whether to pony up on a long-term contract, use the franchise tag for a second straight year, or even allow the two-time Pro Bowler to test the open market.

