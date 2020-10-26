Stephen Jones Responds to Calls for Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy’s Firing

More predictable than a weekly Dallas Cowboys no-show is the day-after justification for maintaining the status quo.

Another loss — a 25-3 stinker at Washington that dropped the club to 2-5 — gave way to another vote of confidence in head coach Mike McCarthy and a blinkered staff that has prompted fans and media alike to speculate on potential pink slips.

“I think we’re going in the right direction. I think Coach McCarthy and his staff, it’s going to take time for them to implement what they do and the way they play,” Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan .

“Mike brings consistency to the table and it will ultimately happen here. We completely understand that there’s going to be criticisms and questions until we start to put a product on the field that deserves to start to eliminate some of those question marks and criticism.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

McCarthy’s squad is consistent, alright. Consistently terrible. His Dak Prescott-less offense is unwatchable with now-concussed quarterback Andy Dalton under center, allowing twice as many sacks (six) in Week 7 as points scored (three). The Cowboys registered a pathetic 59 passing yards and 2.6 yards per play and went three-for-12 on third downs against Washington.

His defense is historically futile and somehow getting worse. They made Football Team QB Kyle Allen (15-of-25, 194 yards, 2 TDs) look like Joe Theismann and a previously-hapless foe, losers of five straight, like worldbeaters. Dallas has ceded 20-plus first-half points in six consecutive games, a new NFL record.

This is the league’s worst defensive unit powered by arguably the league’s worst defensive coordinator, Mike Nolan, a longtime friend of McCarthy’s who will continue to hold power.