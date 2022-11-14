Cowboys Could Land ‘Superstar Weapon’ to Replace Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys may be looking at Ezekiel Elliott’s potential replacement.

In this 2023 NFL mock draft, Brandon Martinez of Fan Sided predicts that the Cowboys will land “superstar RB weapon” Bijan Robinson. Martinez projects Dallas to pick the University of Texas running back with the No. 26 overall selection.

As Martinez notes, Ezekiel Elliott has an out in his contract this offseason while Tony Pollard will hit free agency. This makes it very likely the Cowboys target a running back to replace at least one of those players.

“At 26, the Cowboys select local product, RB Bijan Robinson,” says Martinez. “With Ezekiel Elliott having an out in his contract after this season and Tony Pollard set to hit the open market, it is likely we see the Cowboys have at most one of these guys in a Cowboy uniform next season.”

Martinez stresses how Robinson is the best running back in the nation.

“Robinson could not only fill one of those roles, but even both of them, as he is the clear best running back in the country,” says Martinez. “Robinson currently averages almost six yards per carry and has accumulated over 1100 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games in 2022.”

Robinson is a ‘Complete Back,’ Says Scouting Report

In Martinez’s mock draft, Robinson is the first running back projected off of the board.

The 20-year-old junior is considered a “complete back” according to NFL Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez. According to Sanchez’s scouting report on Robinson, the 2021 All Big-12 selection does an excellent job of finding holes and has a “wide array” of moves that can make defenders miss at the second level.

“From the hand-off, Robinson does an excellent job scanning holes from the frontside of the play to the backside of the play to find any available creases,” said Sanchez. “Once he identifies a hole, he does a good job of bursting through it and quickly getting to the second level. On the second level and beyond, Robinson has a wide array of moves that he can use to make defenders miss.”

Prior to Texas’ matchup versus TCU on Saturday, November 12, Robinson was leading the nation in yards after contact (781 yards) and missed tackles forced (73).

Bijan Robinson this season (Power 5): 🔸781 rush yards after contact (1st)

🔸73 missed tackles forced (1st)@TexasFootball's RB1 is different😤 pic.twitter.com/uXASAAdmaB — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 7, 2022

As noted by Sanchez, Robinson is the definition of a playmaker. His vast array of moves makes him a threat to score at any time.

“Whether it’s a jump-cut, spin move, or straight power, Robinson becomes a very difficult tackle for most defenders,” says Sanchez. “Robinson is also a great athlete and he showcases this in the open field with his ability to flat-out run away from defenders to rip off long runs. Robinson appears to be a complete running back that can be a threat to score and always seems to be one cut away from taking a run the distance.”

Why Cowboys Could Move on From Elliott in 2023

Considering Elliott is 27 years of age and appears to be slowing down with injuries in recent years — he missed his second straight game versus the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 for the first time since the 2017 season — it’s vey plausible Dallas moves on from their starting running back in the offseason.

As noted by Spotrac, the Cowboys have a potential out in Elliott’s contract in the 2023 offseason. If Dallas chooses to move on from the veteran running back, it would result in a dead cap hit of slightly less than $11.9 million. The move would void the final two years of Elliott’s contract.

Elliott remains solid in his seventh season, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. However, it pales in comparison to Pollard, who is averaging 6.0 yards per carry on six less carries for the season.

The Cowboys may be forced to choose Pollard over Elliott. However, they could simply draft a new franchise back in Robinson if Pollard or Elliott’s price tag proves to be too high in 2023.