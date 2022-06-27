Cowboys Could Target ‘Versatile’ 4-Time Pro Bowler, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could target a four-time Pro Bowler in free agency, according to one analyst.

Brian Martin of Blogging the Boys compiled a list of the top three free agents the Cowboys should pursue. One of the notable names Martin lists is none other than 30-year-old linebacker Anthony Barr. Barr had spent all eight years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings prior to becoming a free agent this offseason.

Martin explains how the veteran linebacker could be used as a “versatile chess piece” on a defense severely lacking depth outside of Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch.

“Anthony Barr is a player who has been linked to the Cowboys already on numerous occasions,” says Martin. “With questionable depth outside of Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch, Barr not only fills a need, but upgrades the position substantially. His ability to play against the run, drop in pass coverage, or rush the passer would make him yet another versatile chess piece for Dan Quinn to deploy in a multitude of ways.”

How Barr Can Contribute to the Cowboys

Barr’s level of play is nowhere near where it was at its peak — when he was named to four consecutive Pro Bowls between 2015 and 2018 — but he remains a respectable linebacker as he enters his 30’s. The eight-year veteran posted a 62.9 defensive grade last season, ranking 43rd among all linebackers who saw at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

As Martin notes, Barr’s strength outside of his experience is his ability to rush the passer. The 30-year-old posted a 72.3 pass-rushing grade last season, an exceptional mark by PFF standards. Barr ranked 21st among all linebackers in pass-rushing grade last season.

At this stage of his career, Barr probably isn’t much of a difference-maker. Barr has never been a big turnover-forcing machine, posting just two interceptions with eight forced fumbles prior to the 2021 season. In fact, Barr actually posted a career-high three interceptions last season.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Cowboys Are Lacking in Depth Outside of Parsons

With that said, the Cowboys simply don’t have experienced bodies outside of Vander Esch. Dallas reluctantly re-signed the veteran linebacker to a one-year deal after declining to pick up his player option for the 2022 season prior to the 2021 season.

Vander Esch hasn’t come close to replicating his superb rookie season, when he ranked third in the league in tackles was named a Second-Team All-Pro selection. According to PFF, the 26-year-old linebacker posted an 84.4 defensive grade in 2018 and has since posted grades of 58.4, 50.6 and 63.5 in the ensuing seasons since.

In other words, the Cowboys re-signed Vander Esch more so because of familiarity and because they’re lacking in viable options.

Of the Cowboys’ projected linebackers entering the season, only Parsons (89.7 defensive grade in 2021) posted a substantially better grade than Barr. Furthermore, outside of Parsons, Barr posted a far better pass-rushing grade than any of the Cowboys’ linebackers last season.

Barr earned $8.6 million last season with the Vikings. Considering he’s a 30-year-old linebacker on the downside of his career, the Cowboys could sign him for less this season.

Considering the Cowboys’ defense ended the season with a rough stretch — they allowed 24.6 points per game during the last three games — adding a veteran insurance policy in Barr can’t hurt.