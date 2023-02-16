Cowboys Could Target ‘Big-Name’ Star WR in Blockbuster Trade: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could be the perfect landing spot for one of the most consistent and accomplished receivers in the league.

As mentioned by NFL.com’s Adam Rank, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is one of five players that should be traded this offseason. Rank attributes Tom Brady’s retirement, the Buccaneers slipping from contention and Evans being in the last year of his contract as reasons why Tampa Bay should trade the star receiver.

“In the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement, I’m not sure how close the Buccaneers are to being competitive,” says Rank. “Even if they were to nab an accomplished veteran signal-caller — like, say, Derek Carr — I’m not sure how high the ceiling is. Winning a watered-down NFC South again? Alright, yeah, maybe. But actually competing for a title? Hard to see. Thus, moving on from the 29-year-old Evans in the last year of his contract makes too much sense.”

Mike Evans Remains Top-Tier Receiver After 9 Seasons

Evans is currently in the final year of a five-year, $82 million deal. He’ll earn a shade under $23.7 million, making him the eighth-highest paid receiver in the league.

There is little doubt that Evans remains of one of the most reliable No. 1 receivers in the league as he enters his age 30 season. Evans is coming off of his ninth straight 1,000-yard season, which is an NFL record to start out a career. According to Pro Football Focus, Evans posted a 75.1 offensive grade this season, ranking 25th among all receivers with at least 50 targets.

Most importantly, that offensive grade was higher than every Cowboys receiver with the exception of CeeDee Lamb.

Why a Mike Evans Trade Would Benefit Cowboys

Rank explains why the fit would make sense for the Cowboys, considering their need for a No. 2 receiver.

“But Evans actually would be a great acquisition for a number of teams, including some seriously looking to make a Super Bowl run,” said Rank. “Like the Dallas Cowboys, who are desperate to venture beyond the Divisional Round for the first time since Bill Clinton’s first term. Turns out Jerry Jones and Co. probably made a mistake dealing Amari Cooper last year. Dak Prescott needs more juice out wide, and I imagine Evans — a Texas native who starred at Texas A&M — wouldn’t mind playing for the ‘Boys.”

Aidan Davis of Blogging the Boys mentions Evans as one of three “big-name” receivers that Dallas should pursue considering his modest salary cap hit.

“If Tampa Bay decides they are in the latter, then Evans will be one of the first places they start,” said Davis. “2023 is the last year on his contract. Meaning that if the Buccaneers do not intend to re-sign him, and if the team isn’t going to be competitive, there is no point in keeping him around, especially not at his $24 million cap hit (the cap hit to Dallas would be $14 million if they trade for him).”

It’s no secret that the Cowboys are desperate for a No. 2 receiver after Michael Gallup struggled in the role during the 2022 season. Dallas has already been vocal about their re-ignited interest in free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. following their playoff-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

If Dallas is willing to surrender draft assets, Evans is a great receiver to acquire via trade.