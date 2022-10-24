Cowboys Appear to Make Final Call on Potential Trades

The Dallas Cowboys sit at 5-2 with a core of young talent helping lead the way, which might lead to an uneventful trade deadline.

It’s not a bad problem to have with the November 1 deadline approaching. The Cowboys feel good about their roster and managed to keep the boat afloat with Dak Prescott sidelined with a thumb injury, going 4-1.

After beating the Lions on Sunday for their fifth win of the season, owner and general manager Jerry Jones oozed with confidence when talking about young players like Micah Parsons and Sam Williams, saying that has influenced their mindset when it comes to trade.

The idea from Jones is that bringing in an established veteran that might be available via trade could stunt the growth of a rising player.

“We’ve got young depth. I’m as interested in seeing that depth get repetition and get to play as I am (playing) a so-called splashy (addition),” Jones said. “If you want Sam Williams to be Sam Williams like he was out there, get him on the field in some early ballgames. I think he’s the perfect example. Of course, it hasn’t hurt Micah Parsons to have had all the reps that he’s had over the last couple of years, too. He grew up before our eyes. I’ve seen him just evolve into a better player. Anytime we can put a younger player out there and get him reps, you’re ahead of the game.”

Jones Would Need ‘Deion Sanders’ Type Player to Make Deal

Play

Jerry Jones: Locker Room | Dallas Cowboys 2022 #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation #NFL Subscribe to the Dallas Cowboys YouTube Channel: bit.ly/2L07gMO For more Cowboys content: dallascowboys.com Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/dallascowboys Follow us on TikTok: tiktok.com/@dallascowboys Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/dallascowboys Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/DallasCowboys Get the App: apple.co/1GG1G36 2022-10-23T22:01:36Z

While the Cowboys won’t go out searching for roster improvements, Jones did say that he would keep his phone line open for a big-time name that makes sense — citing Deion Sanders as an example.

“So, that definitely has a bearing on just how much you want to spend of your cap, not just financial but draft picks and everything … to bring in a splash player,” Jones said. “But if there is a situation that came up, I want to be real clear, that’s one of the advantages of being structured the way we are. I can speak to that.”

While Jones is always one to play on what-ifs, he sent a pretty clear statement on how he sees the trade situation unfolding for the Cowboys.

“But seriously, I don’t expect to have a trade,” Jones said, “but that doesn’t mean you can’t get the call and respond within seconds.”

Dak Prescott Says Sky is the Limit for Cowboys

The Cowboys have reason to be optimistic. Only three teams have a better record than Dallas is the NFC, two of those being in their division in the New York Giants (6-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (6-0). The Minnesota Vikings (5-1) are also off to a hot start.

The return of Prescott has brought increased confidence, albeit he didn’t light up the box score in his first game back. He completed 76% of his passes for 207 yards and one touchdown against the lowly Lions. After watching from afar for over a month, Prescott is eager to see what this edition of the Cowboys can do.

“The sky is the limit,” Prescott said. “We are not going to put any limitations on what we can do. It’s important to grow each and every day. That’s what I told the team today. This was a great win, celebrate it and enjoy it, but tomorrow we have to come in and make sure we get better. … We can do great things this year.”

The Cowboys take on the Bears next and have opened as a double-digit favorite for the matchup.