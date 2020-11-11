Cowboys Confirm Potential Season-Ending Injury to CB Trevon Diggs

“I don’t know the prognosis in terms of long he’ll be out. I do know that he’s got the issue with his foot – again, I do not know the ultimate length of time that he’ll be out,” Jones said on 105.3 FM The Fan.

Diggs logged 53 defensive snaps (76.8%) against the Steelers, finishing with seven solo tackles. The highly-touted Alabama product, selected 51st overall, has been as advertised through nine games, leading Dallas in interceptions (2) and pass deflections (10) and ranking second in solo tackles (41) behind linebacker Jaylon Smith (50). He’s added one sack and a forced fumble — a do-it-all defender.

Watching the game Sunday, Jones noticed a stark difference after Diggs exited and Ben Roethlisberger, held in check most of the afternoon, began mounting a fourth-quarter comeback.

“We all were wondering, when we had Pittsburgh on their own goal line … how in the world we weren’t up there with Diggs on top of those receivers and letting them have that gift to the outside for about three straight,” he said about the 24-19 defeat, via the team’s official website.

With the 2-7 Cowboys’ playoff hopes on life support, due only to the state of the NFC East, it’s possible Diggs returns toward the optimistic end of his recovery window. It’s also possible, if not probable, that he’s shut down for the remainder of the year.

His injury is the latest to a cursed secondary that has, at various points this season, been without CBs Jordan Lewis (ankle), Anthony Brown (ribs) and Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring). Awuzie, out since September, was activated from injured reserve Tuesday and will suit up following the Cowboys’ Week 10 bye.

Cowboys Provide Major News on Dak’s Recovery

Dallas franchise quarterback Dak Prescott is doing better than anticipated in his recovery from a gruesome right ankle compound fracture and dislocation.

Team VP Stephen Jones revealed Monday that doctors consider Prescott “ahead of schedule” following season-ending surgery and believe the two-time Pro Bowler will return closer to the four-month mark of his six-month rehab timeline.

“This is a four-month injury and so far, if anything, everything we’re getting from (associate athletic trainer Britt Brown) and the doctors is that he’s ahead of schedule. He’s been able to avoid any setbacks and if anything, he’s ahead of schedule, which shouldn’t be a surprise,” Jones told reporters Monday, via ESPN.

Injured in the team’s Oct. 11 win over the Giants, Prescott underwent emergency surgery and was discharged from the hospital the next day. One week later, the two-time Pro Bowl passer was deemed infection-free as medical staff reportedly “were closely monitoring the situation to guard against it.”

For his part, no matter when, the 27-year-old promised to storm back with a vengeance, “stronger and better” in 2021.

“This little adversity is just gonna be another chapter in the book, and I’m excited to move forward and write it,” Prescott said in an October social media post.

