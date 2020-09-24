Cowboys Determine If Injured CB Trevon Diggs Can Play vs. Seahawks: Report

Barring an unforeseen setback, Cowboys rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs will suit up Sunday at Seattle.

Michael Gelhken of the Dallas Morning News reports Diggs is “fully expected” to start in Week 3 despite a shoulder injury he sustained in last Sunday’s win over the Falcons.

Diggs, a non-participant for Wednesday’s practice, will “try and do a little more” during Thursday’s session, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Diggs’ shoulder is “structurally sound. Just banged up.”

“We may try to work him in individual and then go from there, is the plan. … His work yesterday, everyone felt good about it, so we need to take the next step today,” McCarthy added.

The second-round draft choice arguably has been the team’s best CB through two games, drawing positive pass-coverage grades from Pro Football Focus. Diggs played all 75 defensive snaps amid the 40-39 triumph versus Atlanta, finishing with six solo tackles and one pass breakup.

The Cowboys need Diggs’ talents to help combat Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf, and the league’s second-ranked scoring offense. The 2-0 Seahawks hung 38 points on Atlanta in the opener and 35 on New England — sans a notable rushing attack to speak of. Wilson, an early MVP favorite, leads all NFL passers with nine touchdowns and ranks fifth in yards (610).

With CBs Anthony Brown (IR, ribs) and Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) sidelined for multiple weeks, the Cowboys will lean on their collection of healthy corners: Diggs, Jourdan Lewis, Daryl Worley, and CJ Goodwin. The “plan,” per the Dallas Morning News, is to involve defensive back Brandon Carr along the boundary, as well.

In other words, it’s probably wise to anticipate a shootout at CenturyLink Field. McCarthy certainly is.

“We want to score as fast as we can, and as many times as we can,” he said Thursday.



The Cowboys will release their final Week 3 injury report following Friday’s walkthrough and game simulation.

Smith’s Situation Not As Encouraging

While concern surrounding Diggs is assuaged, the status of All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith’s is, to quote Gehlken, “much more worrisome.” Smith sat out Week 2 due to a neck ailment and did not practice Wednesday.

Smith continued to work with the rehab group Thursday as McCarthy refused to divulge further details on his short-term outlook. “Something that needs to be managed carefully over a prolonged period,” Gehlken said, referring to Smith’s neck.

It seems increasingly unlikely that Smith will go against the Seahawks. Meaning Brandon Knight should fill in on Dak Prescott’s blindside for a second consecutive game, potentially the last without starting right tackle La’el Collins (IR, hip).

