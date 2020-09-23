Another One: Cowboys Reveal Injury to Stud Rookie CB Trevon Diggs

Make that three Dallas Cowboys cornerbacks on the trainer’s table.

As if losing Anthony Brown (IR, ribs) until Week 5 and Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) for “multiple weeks” wasn’t bad enough, the Cowboys are now contending with an injury to impressive rookie Trevon Diggs.

Diggs was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday’s Week 3 practice report due to an unspecified shoulder issue.

Trevon Diggs has an injured shoulder. Chido Awuzie out multiple weeks. Cowboys are hurting at cornerback pic.twitter.com/4javYsmnGx — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 23, 2020

It is somewhat of a mystery as to how, or when, Diggs was injured — a disturbing theme in this young Dallas season. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported the second-round corner “was in full uniform and on the field during the portion of practice open to the media,” and he seemingly emerged unscathed from last Sunday’s win over Atlanta.

Diggs played all 75 defensive snaps amid the 40-39 triumph, finishing with six solo tackles and one pass breakup. The 22-year-old has arguably been the Cowboys’ best CB through two games, drawing positive pass-coverage grades from Pro Football Focus.

Expect Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to update Diggs’ status no later than Thursday morning’s pre-practice conference call. He’ll need to get in at least one limited practice to have a chance of playing at Seattle.

And the Cowboys will need Diggs’ talents to help combat Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf, and the league’s second-ranked scoring offense. The 2-0 Seahawks hung 38 points on Atlanta in the opener and 35 on New England, and this despite a notable rushing attack. Wilson, an early MVP favorite, leads all passers with nine touchdowns and ranks fifth in yards (610).

With Brown and Awuzie sidelined, and Diggs presumably ailing, the Cowboys will lean on their collection of healthy corners: Jourdan Lewis, Daryl Worley, and CJ Goodwin. The “plan,” per the Dallas Morning News, is to involve defensive back Brandon Carr — primarily stationed at safety — along the boundary, as well.

The Cowboys have DBs Chris Westry, Deante Burton, and Saivion Smith eligible for promotion from the practice squad. It’s possible the club also seeks outside help via the free-agent or trade markets, depending on the severity of Diggs’ shoulder ailment.

