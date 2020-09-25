Cowboys Worried About ‘Prolonged’ Injury to All-Pro LT Tyron Smith: Report

Whether he plays or not, stalwart Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith gets the kid gloves from here on out.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News (h/t Blogging The Boys), there is “palpable” concern that Smith’s neck injury must be delicately managed for a “prolonged period” even when he does return to the starting lineup.

“While Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith has yet to be ruled out for Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, concern is palpable at The Star,” Gehlken reported. “There seems to be a general understanding this neck injury is something the team will have to manage carefully for a prolonged period. He didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll likely see his practice reps limited even in weeks when he does play.”

As mentioned, Smith was a non-participant in practice this week after missing last Sunday’s win over Atlanta. The perennial Pro Bowl blocker was officially listed as questionable for Dallas’ upcoming road trip to Seattle, the team announced Friday.

In reality, Smith is a true game-time decision, likely closer to doubtful.

“He’s certainly making great progress. Would love for him to be able to play. We’ll see how that works out,” Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan.

One of, if not the best blindside protector in the NFL, Smith has battled injury woes throughout the last half-decade; he’s failed to log a full 16-game season since 2015, having made 13 starts in each of the previous four campaigns.

Assuming Smith sits against the Seahawks, the Cowboys will again entrust sophomore undrafted free agent Brandon Knight in his stead. Knight performed admirably in Week 2 as Prescott was sacked just once and the offense tallied 570 yards amid the 40-39 stunner.

Dallas will reveal Smith’s status prior to the 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff from CenturyLink Field.

Bad News on Collins, Too?

The faint silver lining in the wake of Smith’s absence was the imminent reinsertion of right tackle La’el Collins, placed on injured reserve before the season with a hip ailment. Forced to sit out at least three games, the expectation was he’d be back in Week 4, when first eligible.

Not so fast. Gehlken also cautioned “relief is not imminent at right tackle,” rooted in skepticism that Collins won’t ramp up to speed in time to face the Cleveland Browns at AT&T Stadium.

“Any player who begins the season on injured reserve can return to practice and play a game as early as Week 4,” Gehlken reported. “Right tackle La’el Collins does not appear on that track. While wide receiver Ventell Bryant (knee, injured reserve) has worked on the side field with an athletic trainer during practices this week, Collins has yet to reach that phase of his rehabilitation.”

Undrafted rookie Terence Steele, who was borderline disastrous in the opener but slightly improved in Week 2, draws the start at Seattle. Holding court with media Thursday, Steele admitted his outings haven’t been flawless, but “I feel like I’ve done a solid job so far.“

