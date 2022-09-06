Cowboys Urged to Sign Big-Play Receiver Immediately

The Dallas Cowboys could use an immediate upgrade at wide receiver.

As the Cowboys prepare for their Week 1 season opener versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they’ll do so with only two healthy veteran wide receivers in CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown. Considering Brown has largely been used a special teams player, Lamb is arguably the only healthy viable veteran receiver on Dallas’ roster.

According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Cowboys should sign former New York Jets receiver Keelan Cole. The 29-year-old receiver remains a free agent heading into the season after posting a 449-yard campaign on 16.0 yards per reception with the Jets last season.

“Dallas could use an experienced receiver to strengthen its depth early in the season,” says Knox. “It should take a long look at 29-year-old Keelan Cole.”

“With an upper-tier quarterback like Dak Prescott, Cole could be even better,” Knox continued. “He could start in a pinch and would help provide insurance in case Gallup isn’t back to 100 percent and/or Tolbert doesn’t adapt to the NFL quickly.”

Why the Cowboys Should Consider Cole

Outside of Lamb and Brown, the Cowboys’ other top receivers are rookie Jalen Tolbert — currently projected as the starter opposite of Lamb — second-year man Simi Fehoko and undrafted rookies KaVontae Turpin and Dennis Houston.

Cole is the definition of a deep-ball threat. While he only posted 28 receptions last season, Cole’s average yards per reception would have ranked sixth in the league had he qualified. During the 2017 season, Cole’s 17.8 yards per reception ranked second in the league.

The veteran receiver had inked a one-year, $1.3 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason, only to be released during 53-man roster cuts. The Cowboys could sign Cole to a similar type of deal, especially considering Dallas is lacking that proven deep threat on their roster.

Prescott Has Ability to Utilize Cole as Deep-Threat Receiver

With one of the better quarterbacks in the league in Dak Prescott, Cole would likely excel in Dallas in a specialty receiver role. Prescott actually ranked 11th in the league in passing yards per attempt (7.5) last season, which means Cole would have a quarterback adept at throwing the deep ball.

As noted by Knox, Cole hasn’t exactly had the best quarterbacks throwing him the football. Over the course of his five-season career, his quarterbacks have consisted of Blake Bortles, Gardner Minshew and Zach Wilson.

“Cole has consistently produced as a complementary receiver, despite questionable quarterback situations—with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets,” says Knox. “Over the last five seasons, he has averaged 538 yards and 37 catches per year. Last season with the Jets, Cole averaged 16.0 yards per carry and finished with 449 yards and a touchdown.”

With Michael Gallup still sidelined due to his recovery from ACL surgery and James Washington projected to be out until at least October due to a Jones fracture injury, Cole’s signing could be a low-risk, high-reward type of move.