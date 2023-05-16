Cowboys Urged to Sign 7-Time Pro Bowl Playmaker as ‘Possible Fix’

The Dallas Cowboys could find their “possible fix” by signing a seven-time Pro Bowl playmaker.

As suggested by Yahoo Sports’ Tyler Greenwalt, the Cowboys could address their lack of wide receiver depth by signing seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones. While Dallas’ top three receivers look good on paper — CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup — they’re one injury away from a major blow, especially when considering the Cowboys lack notable names after their top three receivers.

“The Cowboys are one injury away from being in the same wide receiver predicament they were a year ago when they had to sign T.Y. Hilton off the street,” writes Greenwalt. “CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks are a solid trio, but there isn’t anyone behind them that can play meaningful snaps in a pinch. There are plenty of veteran options in free agency who could be a better stop-gap than Hilton was in 2022.”

Why the Dallas Cowboys Could Use Julio Jones

While the Cowboys’ receiving core is certainly stronger this year compared to last season, they could use an extra weapon in the receiving game. Further complicating matters is that Dallas lost Dak Prescott’s favorite security blanket — tight end Dalton Schultz — to free agency, which means the Cowboys are already looking to replace a key weapon from last season.

The 34-year-old Jones has had a rough stretch over recent years as he’s clearly not the dominant playmaker he was during the first 10 years of his career. However, he proved to be a solid No. 3 option for Tom Brady in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ passing game last season.

In 10 games and five starts, Jones produced 24 receptions for 299 yards and two touchdowns. While the numbers don’t exactly pop off of the stat sheet, factor in that Jones produced seven receptions (on 11 targets) for 74 receiving yards and one touchdown in the Buccaneers’ playoff loss to the Cowboys.

Cowboys Lacking Red Zone Options Outside of CeeDee Lamb

Considering his 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame, Jones could be used in specialty packages, especially in the red zone. One should factor in that Cooks is just 5-foot-10 and caught three touchdown passes on 57 receptions last season. Meanwhile, Gallup has never been a big red zone target (four touchdown catches last year) and Schultz is gone after ranking second on the team in touchdown catches (five) last season.

Dallas’ other potential options at wide receiver are returning youngsters in Simi Fehoko, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Tolbert and Dennis Houston along with veteran Antonio Callaway and promising undrafted rookie free agent Jalen Moreno-Cropper.

However, neither of the returning youngsters made a dent in the receiving game last season, combining for a total of eight receptions for 61 receiving yards and zero touchdowns among the four of them. Their lack of production was a big reason why the Cowboys signed veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton at the end of the 2022 season.

Jones is coming off of a one-year, $6 million deal with the Buccaneers. Considering his age and constant battle with injuries, the Cowboys could sign him to a bargain deal. A potential one-year, $2 million deal with some incentives should be enough to lure Jones as he seeks his first Super Bowl ring.