Cowboys Urged to Trade for Rival’s ‘Unique’ Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys could be the perfect landing spot for a quarterback potentially on the trade block.

As roster cuts near on Tuesday with teams trimming down to 53 players, one notable name who “should” be traded is Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. According to Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report, the 27-year-old quarterback is considered a good fit for the Cowboys due to his ability to start a few games in case of injury.

The fifth-year quarterback is currently considered third on the Steelers’ depth chart, behind newcomer Mitch Trubisky and rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

“With a career completion rate of 61.5 percent, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 384 attempts, Rudolph is statistically more effective than several current veteran backups,” says Wharton. “He’s helped the Steelers win five of his 10 career starts. While he’s not a special playmaker, he can stabilize an offense for a few games in 2022 if a starter misses time with a significant injury.”

Rudolph is by no means a special quarterback. However, he possesses a decent amount of experience — he started eight games during the 2019 season, going a respectable 5-3 in the process — and has actually performed well this preseason. The former third-round draft pick has posted a 98.2 quarterback rating with two touchdowns on a 66.7 percent completion rate.

As Wharton mentions, Rudolph is a “unique” quarterback.

“Rudolph is a unique passer, not boasting a strong arm but able to throw deep balls effectively thanks to his touch and arc,” says Wharton.

Steelers ‘Reluctant’ to Trade Rudolph: Report

As reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network on Monday, August 29, the Steelers are “reluctant” to trade Rudolph.

“The Steelers have received trade calls on QB Mason Rudolph, but to this point they’ve been reluctant to deal him, per sources,” says Pelissero. “Rudolph is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn’t giving him away, even if he’s 3rd behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.”

Whether this is actually the case or whether it’s a tactic used by the Steelers to drive up Rudolph’s value remains to be seen. However, one can assume that if a decent offer is made — Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network believes a fourth-round pick will be sufficient — the Steelers will probably trade Rudolph.

Rudolph Would Give Cowboys Experienced Depth at QB

From the Cowboys’ side of things, they currently have two quarterbacks with some upside in Will Grier and Cooper Rush battling it out for the backup job. Grier is obviously the more talented of the two, having been a former highly-touted college prospect while at the University of Florida. Grier’s talent has been on display during the preseason as he’s pushed incumbent backup Rush for the backup job behind Dak Prescott.

However, neither quarterback has much experience due to Prescott’s durability. Rush has started just one game in his five seasons with the Cowboys, impressing in a 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last season. In the case of Grier, he has never started a game for Dallas. However, he previously started two games for the Carolina Panthers during his rookie season in 2019, going winless while throwing zero touchdowns and four interceptions for a 33.2 quarterback rating.

Rudolph would give the Cowboys the experienced backup that they’re lacking on the roster. And unlike when Dallas brought in veteran Andy Dalton to fill that role during the 2020 season — Dalton turned 33 years old during that year — Rudolph may be just entering his prime.

As noted by Wharton, Rudolph only costs $4 million this season, making him an “affordable insurance policy” for contenders. If Prescott misses a sizable portion of the season — he previously missed 11 games in 2020, with the Cowboys going 4-7 without him — Dallas’ season may be over if Rush or Grier is forced to start those games. If Rudolph starts, they may be able to salvage the season.

The Cowboys obviously have bigger priorities to address, with left tackle and wide receivers being positions of need. However, if Rudolph is indeed available, Dallas could find a gem in the veteran quarterback.