Cowboys Exec to Become New Texans General Manager?

The man responsible for stocking the Dallas Cowboys‘ cupboard each season has been connected to an NFL general manager vacancy.

Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer grouped Cowboys executive vice president of player personnel Will McClay among 18 buzzed-about candidates to become the Houston Texans’ GM, replacing the fired Bill O’Brien.

“Dallas, for all its faults, always seems to have really good players on its roster. There’s a reason why,” Breer wrote. “McClay’s a best-of-this-list guy (right there with Caserio, Dodds, George Paton and Ireland), and probably would be a GM now if the Joneses didn’t do everything they could to keep him. He’s got background as a coach, in analytics, and of course on both sides of the scouting business. Someone would do well to pry him. (If I was Houston or Jacksonville, I’d definitely be making that call.)”

Background on McClay

A former Arena Football League player and coach, McClay joined the Cowboys in 2009, hired as a Pro Scouting Coordinator. He was promoted to Director of Football Research in 2011 and to assistant Director of Player Personnel in 2014. In 2018, he was bumped to his current position.

McClay, 54, is revered around the league — and especially in Dallas — for his ability to identify talent, whether it be veteran players or rookie prospects. He was named the “MVP” by team COO Stephen Jones after the Cowboys virtually scouted and eventually drafted the likes of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and cornerback Trevon Diggs as part of their widely-hailed 2020 class.

“Jerry and I did run into some general managers along the way, people who were involved in the draft that were pushing back and wanting to delay and wouldn’t embrace this,” Jones said in April, via the Dallas Morning News. “Will and our scouting staff jumped in with both feet, and he never blinked. He was ready to roll just like we have been for the past eight, nine, 10 years. …