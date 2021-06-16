Stunning 2021 Prediction Revealed for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

If his latest forecast is any indication, Dak Prescott is a cinch to capture 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year — at the very least.

Sports analytics giant Pro Football Focus on Tuesday released its official projections for the Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback: 4,601 passing yards and 27 touchdowns.

Dak Prescott 2021 projections 💥 4,601 passing yards

💥 27 TDs pic.twitter.com/kBfe4VsFhv — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 15, 2021

A Non-Record-Setting Season

Assuming PFF is on the money, Prescott will enjoy a top-five statistical season which should result in a playoff berth — and then some — for the 2021 Cowboys outfit. But it still would fall short of his personal bests, in a few departments.

Although 4,600 air yards and 27 accompanying scores are majorly impressive, the numbers pale in comparison to Prescott’s eye-popping 2019 when the two-time Pro Bowler logged career highs in completions (388), yards (4,902), yards per completion (12.6), and TDs (30).

Even last year, Prescott was on pace to shatter the league’s single-season passing yards record prior to compound-fracturing and dislocating his right ankle in Week 5. Surrounded by innumerable weapons, there’s little reason to believe he won’t pick up where he left off, setting his sights on history.

McCarthy Effusive in Dak Praise

Before Dallas prematurely broke for the summer, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Prescott’s recovery from a devastating malady that required two corrective surgeries, temporarily jeopardizing his meteoric football future.

Admittedly, McCarthy became a fan of Dak’s as soon as he stepped foot inside The Star, and his admiration has only grown — fast — witnessing Prescott’s infectious personality rub off on his teammates over the offseason.

“I’ll just say this, Dak Prescott’s leadership exudes through the whole football operation,” McCarthy told reporters last week, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I’m sure it goes far beyond that. The everyday interaction with him is so consistent, so steady. He’s just real. He’s as real as a person as I’ve been fortunate enough to work with, and I’ve worked with a lot of great ones. He’s the same in the training room. He’s the same in the locker room, the weight room, the equipment room. And everybody has such a strong relationship with him.

“It just speaks volumes about the way he goes about his personal and his professional life. I believe this. He reflects exactly, I know what I’m looking for, and he definitely reflects what the Dallas Cowboys are looking for in their players, in the people that represent this organization. In my view, this is his team. He is the face of the locker room and he’s the guy that I’m going to lean on the most.”

Exemplifying McCarthy’s characterizations, Prescott strongly vowed that “I’ve buried the injury, honestly. From the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life, I’ve buried it. I’ve buried it mentally. Put it on the tombstone.”

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL