Cowboys Share Curious Video of Dak Prescott’s Ankle [WATCH]

Dak Prescott looks no worse for wear — literally — less than eight months removed from suffering a catastrophic ankle injury.

The Dallas Cowboys went out of their way to prove as much, releasing a brief video clip of Prescott participating in last week’s Organized Team Activities. The 14-second video, posted to Twitter on Friday, begins with a slow-mo tight shot of his surgically-repaired right ankle before panning up as the $160 million quarterback fires off a pass.

Moore Dak Encouragement

Everyone, from coaches to teammates to Prescott himself, has maintained the utmost optimism on the latter’s return to action in 2021. The above video, assumingly, was meant to prove the utterances carry weight, and that Prescott has experienced no setbacks — such as swelling or other post-surgical complications — after twice going under the knife.

Interestingly, the clip was unveiled on the same day offensive coordinator Kellen Moore gushed over Prescott, who’s taking part in all offseason work, sans 11-on-11 drills out of an abundance of caution.