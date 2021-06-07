Cowboys Share Curious Video of Dak Prescott’s Ankle [WATCH]

Dak Prescott looks no worse for wear — literally — less than eight months removed from suffering a catastrophic ankle injury.
The Dallas Cowboys went out of their way to prove as much, releasing a brief video clip of Prescott participating in last week’s Organized Team Activities. The 14-second video, posted to Twitter on Friday, begins with a slow-mo tight shot of his surgically-repaired right ankle before panning up as the $160 million quarterback fires off a pass.
QB1.@dak | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/zyCpBqUhD6
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 4, 2021
Moore Dak Encouragement
Everyone, from coaches to teammates to Prescott himself, has maintained the utmost optimism on the latter’s return to action in 2021. The above video, assumingly, was meant to prove the utterances carry weight, and that Prescott has experienced no setbacks — such as swelling or other post-surgical complications — after twice going under the knife.
Interestingly, the clip was unveiled on the same day offensive coordinator Kellen Moore gushed over Prescott, who’s taking part in all offseason work, sans 11-on-11 drills out of an abundance of caution.
“Dak has been working his tail off. He’s done a great job,” Moore said, per the team’s official website. “He’s certainly done a lot out there during OTAs. We’re in a really good place with him. I think he feels really good. Obviously, the process is what it is. It takes time. You trust (Cowboys athletic trainers) Jim (Maurer) and Britt (Brown) and Dak going through it together to decide what he does and doesn’t do throughout this whole offseason.
“Really, we’re playing ball now. You can ask Dak. He’s ready to just go play football. Obviously, if they need to limit him in any regard, they do. But we’re playing football. We’re playing football like Dak has always played football.”
‘Ready to Go’ Into Season
Prescott blew past his six-to-eight-month timetable as he resumed practicing well ahead of many forecasts. The two-time Pro Bowl signal-caller will be greenlit for training camp in late July and completely uninhibited headed into the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.
Last month, in holding court with reporters, Prescott attempted to pinpoint exactly when he felt like his old self again. And in doing so declared himself “ready to go” for the 2021 campaign.
“Hard to say the exact day, but I’d say two weeks ago, maybe even close to a month in a sense,” he said on May 25. “Just the first time I started jumping on this leg and landing on this leg alone, cutting off this leg, doing a lot of the things that I naturally do in a game and doing them in a reactive form of not necessarily a calculated, ‘I’m going to cut here,’ but just reacting and being able to do those moves and not feeling anything and not necessarily having a nagging residual pain afterwards, I felt like then I was ready to go.”
