NFL Insider Leaks Update on Return of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott is “all smiles” as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback rehabs a calf strain and optimism remains that he will play Halloween Day, according to a new report.

On Sunday, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media updated Prescott’s plan for return from the injury he sustained on his final throw in last week’s overtime victory against New England. The insiders also detailed his rehab process, of which the $160 million signal-caller is ahead of schedule.

“Prescott spent most of the bye week in town and rehabbing at the team’s facility,” the report states. “Under the watchful eyes of director of rehabilitation Britt Brown and head athletic trainer Jim Maurer, Prescott has mostly worked out in the pool. He’s been able to do all of his footwork drills and running while in the pool, rarely on solid ground. That’s all to make sure he doesn’t aggravate the calf injury.

“He’s been all smiles in the building — another reason the Cowboys are optimistic he’ll be ready to roll. Even on Saturday, Prescott was doing his rehab work, slightly ahead of where the Cowboys thought he would be.”

The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

Dak Reportedly Won’t Practice Monday

Prescott underwent an MRI after sustaining the injury which revealed a strain not as severe as that of wide receiver Michael Gallup, who went down in the season opener and has since been sidelined. Prescott was in a jovial mood despite showing up to his postgame press conference dressed in a walking boot, joking that reporters will “have fun” with his latest malady — but vowing “I’ll be fine.”

“Life keeps throwing punches, and I’m going to keep throwing them back,” he said at New England, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “It’s a part of it. It’s part of this game. It’s a physical game we play. I’ll be fine. I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself, the medical team. I feel good. Obviously, this [the boot] is a precaution.”

The Cowboys’ Week 7 bye couldn’t have arrived at a better time for Prescott, who tentatively is on track to start next Sunday’s road contest against Minnesota. However, according to the aforementioned report, Prescott is unlikely to practice until Wednesday as the team employs a safer-than-sorry approach with the NFL MVP favorite.

“Sources say Prescott is not expected to participate in a light practice Monday when the team returns from its bye,” the report stated. “The soonest he would practice is Wednesday, and the team will monitor him closely to make sure he’s moving like himself and not putting himself at risk of a relatively minor issue turning into something more.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Joneses ‘Confident’ in Prescott’s Playing Status

A little more than one year removed from a devastating ankle injury, and months removed from a throwing shoulder strain, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones aren’t conditioned to assume the worst about Prescott. Quite the opposite, in fact.

“Big old thumbs up. I feel good about his status,” Jerry Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

“We’re very confident. He obviously feels like he’s gonna be playing. I wouldn’t bet against him,” Stephen Jones said Thursday on 96.7 The Ticket, per Machota.

READ NEXT: Stephen Jones Sends Message to Kellen Moore on Potentially Leaving Cowboys

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL