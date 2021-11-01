Dak Prescott Reveals Return Date as Cowboys Starting QB

As was the plan all along, the Cooper Rush experience should prove to be short-lived.
Moments after Rush valiantly quarterbacked the Dallas Cowboys to an improbable road win on Sunday Night Football, Dak Prescott expressed confidence about returning to the starting lineup for the team’s Week 9 home contest versus Denver.
“For sure. I was getting prepared to play this game,” Prescott said following the 20-16 victory at Minnesota, per the official Cowboys website. “I’m a guy that takes it day-by-day, moment-at-moment, and right now, I’m going to celebrate this win with the guys and worry about rehabbing and getting everything back in order tomorrow.”
Dak, McCarthy Address Decision to Start Rush
Hampered by a right calf strain sustained in Week 7, Prescott was listed as a game-time decision and ultimately declared inactive upon going through his normal pregame routine in front of head coach Mike McCarthy and director of rehabilitation Britt Brown.
The decision to sit Prescott for an intraconference primetime showdown was not without hemming and hawing from all involved, who felt comfortable sacrificing one week for the betterment of what’s shaping up as a special season in Dallas.
“We made a call at the end of having a chance to come out with win, without me playing, and be able to get healthy and not have something re-injure and linger past this week,” Prescott told reporters after the game, per the official team website.
Added McCarthy: “Trust me, we had all the conversations that y’all had. We had all those conversations, but at the end of the day you’ve got to trust the player and you’ve got to trust the rehab people.”
Prescott Planning Full Practice Participation
Prescott was iffy to play against the Vikings after managing limited practices in which Rush assumed the majority of first-string reps. Fifteen days removed the injury, however, Dak is now expected to ramp up his work.
McCarthy said Prescott enjoyed “a really good day” on the practice field Monday and, barring any unforeseen setbacks, expects the franchise field general to be a “full go” on Thursday. The official team website noted “that would suggest the Cowboys are at least preparing for Dak to be ready to play against Denver this Sunday.”
Prescott, a legitimate NFL MVP contender, previously stressed the importance of the “bigger picture” and employing patience while his calf improves — no different than his 2020 ankle injury or his throwing shoulder strain this past summer.
“The fact is I don’t want this to linger past this week,” he said last Thursday, via ESPN.com. “Same as I told y’all in training camp about my shoulder: something I want to nip in the bud and make sure I’m healthy and ready to go, so I don’t think about it playing and we’re not having these conversations past today.”
