Dak Prescott Reveals Return Date as Cowboys Starting QB

As was the plan all along, the Cooper Rush experience should prove to be short-lived.

Moments after Rush valiantly quarterbacked the Dallas Cowboys to an improbable road win on Sunday Night Football, Dak Prescott expressed confidence about returning to the starting lineup for the team’s Week 9 home contest versus Denver.

“For sure. I was getting prepared to play this game,” Prescott said following the 20-16 victory at Minnesota, per the official Cowboys website. “I’m a guy that takes it day-by-day, moment-at-moment, and right now, I’m going to celebrate this win with the guys and worry about rehabbing and getting everything back in order tomorrow.”

Dak, McCarthy Address Decision to Start Rush

Hampered by a right calf strain sustained in Week 7, Prescott was listed as a game-time decision and ultimately declared inactive upon going through his normal pregame routine in front of head coach Mike McCarthy and director of rehabilitation Britt Brown.

The decision to sit Prescott for an intraconference primetime showdown was not without hemming and hawing from all involved, who felt comfortable sacrificing one week for the betterment of what’s shaping up as a special season in Dallas.