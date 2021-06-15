Dak Prescott Lets Loose Eye-Opening Admission on CeeDee Lamb

Sometimes the low-hanging fruit is the most appealing.

Such would explain Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott pegging second-year wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as his “breakout” candidate for the 2021 NFL season.

“My expectations are super high,” Prescott said of Lamb during last week’s mandatory minicamp, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I’m so excited for CeeDee. So excited for just his growth from our five games together to just getting back out there in OTAs and throwing it to him and watching him get off the line, run routes, go up and get contested balls time and time again. It’s exciting. It’s exciting what he’s going to offer and it’s exciting what he brings to this whole receiving corps and this offense. He’s a special playmaker that we’re privileged to have and he’ll be big time and definitely have a breakout season.”

CeeDee Was Pacing for Incredible Numbers

The passer-catcher duo only got to play five games together before Prescott was lost to his season-ending ankle injury. Still, the connection was instant and the production tantalizing.

Lamb, the No. 17 overall pick of last year’s draft, racked up 29 receptions on 40 targets for 433 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 14.93 yards per catch and 10.83 yards per target and was on pace to record a team-high 1,385 yards, besting veteran counterparts Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

In reality, Lamb finished second in receiving yards (935) behind Cooper (1,114) and ahead of Gallup (843). He did lead the Cowboys in total TDs (6), adding one score on the ground. Lamb also hit paydirt on a 47-yard onside kick return during Dallas’ late-season victory over the 49ers.

Ready to ‘Jump’?

Lamb provided a glimpse of what’s in store as a sophomore amid the Cowboys’ spring practices. During a June 3 session, the ex-Oklahoma star posterized cornerback Anthony Brown, pulling down a gravity-defying grab that invoked shades of Lamb’s insane touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

In remarks made after the highlight catch, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy confidently projected a “second-year jump” for Lamb, who did not disagree with that particular verbiage.

“I feel like the jump is definitely there,” he said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s all in the future to gauge it. I am excited about the future. I can’t wait for the season.”