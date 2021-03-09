Dak Prescott Goes Viral After Celebrating Contract with Cowboys [LOOK]

Dak Prescott had the perfect celebration after years of waiting for a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott’s bother Tad Prescott shared a photo of himself embracing the newly signed Cowboys quarterback. The photo had close to 5,000 retweets and more than 20,000 likes within an hour of posting.

“When your little brother gets the call,” Tad Prescott noted on Twitter. “Let’s go @dak time to win the @dallascowboys a Super Bowl.”

Prescott signed a new four-year, $160 million contract which includes a no-trade clause, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deal came with a $66 million signing bonus, and the contract can be worth as much as $164 million if certain incentives are met.

Here’s a look at the Prescott brothers celebrating the big moment.

When your little brother gets the call. Let’s go @dak time to win the @dallascowboys a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/PzlCKejTe5 — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) March 8, 2021

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Prescott Got His Wish for a 4-Year Deal

One of the points of contention was the Cowboys pushed for a fifth year, while Prescott prefered a four-year deal. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer suggested the Cowboys present Prescott with an “olive branch” offer for four years, and it appears the Cowboys took this approach.

“Bottom line, and as we’ve said before, and with the knowledge that he holds leverage created by that if-I-do-nothing scenario and the cap pickle he can put the Cowboys in, it’d make sense for Dallas to aggressively pursue a deal this week before the start of the league year,” Breer noted. “And the perfect olive branch, to me, would be to allow for negotiations to center on doing a four-year contract, with the length of the deal having been the hang-up in 2020 (Dallas wanted a longer deal then).”

The Cowboys Avoided Using the Largest Franchise Tag in NFL History

ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously reported the Cowboys were expected to use the franchise tag for a second straight season. Dallas would have still been able to negotiate a new deal later in the offseason, but this option is preferred to allow the team to build out the roster around Prescott.

“Not only is his franchise tag number a robust $37.691 million—Dallas is going to have to tag him Tuesday at the highest rate in the 29-year history of tags in the NFL—but the prospect that Prescott could simply sign his tender after it’s issued on Tuesday is enough to think about how it’d lead to a significant shakeup in Dallas,” Breer noted. “Right now the Cowboys, depending on where the cap lands, will probably have a little more than $20 million in room with which to operate. If Prescott inks his tag, that space will evaporate and Dallas will have to scramble to restructure, trade or cut guys to make the numbers work.”

The Cowboys avoided using the most-expensive franchise tag in NFL history just a day before the deadline. Prescott’s teammates have already chimed in with their support.

“Well deserved my brotha now let’s run,” Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb said on Instagram.

READ NEXT: Dak Prescott Posts Cryptic Message About Future With Cowboys