Cowboys ‘Unsure’ About Dak Prescott, Says Former Dallas Superstar

As Dak Prescott continues to wait for a long-term extension, speculation surrounds the Dallas Cowboys’ intentions with their franchise quarterback. Legendary Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith offered an interesting perspective, noting that the franchise is acting as if they are “unsure” about Prescott.

“Because it tells me, here’s what it tells me, the Cowboys are unsure about their quarterback,” Smith told USA Today when asked about Prescott’s status. “And, as long as the Cowboys are unsure, they don’t realize the message that they’re sending to the rest of the team. By not taking care of Dak Prescott, the Cowboys may not realize the message that they’re sending not only to him but also to the rest of the team.”

Smith believes Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are playing with fire the longer Prescott goes without an extension. The Dallas legend indicated it is a lack of a commitment from the Cowboys which could lead to limited buy-in from the quarterback as well as his Cowboys teammates.

“And, they’re messing with chemistry if you ask me,” Smith added. “Everybody wants to know their commitment to something. You don’t get into a relationship with not knowing you’re going to be committed to me. So, how would you expect Dak Prescott and the rest of the team to be committed to you if you’re not committed to them.”

Aikman on Prescott’s Future: ‘I Really Thought That a Deal Would Have Gotten Done Last Year’

Smith is not the only member of Cowboys royalty that has weighed in on Prescott’s future. Troy Aikman admitted he is surprised a deal has not already been completed. Aikman reassured Cowboys fans that he believes both parties want a long-term deal and still expects a contract to be signed in the foreseeable future.

“It’s my understanding that the Cowboys want to get him signed,” Aikman explained to USA Today. “I also believe Dak wants to be in Dallas. So, with that, I really thought that a deal would have gotten done last year, I was surprised. You know, when two people want the same thing usually those deals get done. So, I was surprised that it didn’t, but I’m in the same camp this year. I would be really surprised if they don’t reach an agreement.”

Here is a look at Aikman and Smith’s interviews discussing Prescott.

@JoriEpstein and @mackenziesalmon asked Cowboys stars, past and present about @Dak's contract: Emmitt: It shows me the Cowboys are unsure. Aikman: I was surprised it didn't get done last year. Jimmy: They'll work it out somehow. CeeDee: They know how much Dak means to us. pic.twitter.com/PMa3hphL6w — Collin Brennan (@sports_collin) February 11, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Reported the Cowboys Are Not Close to a New Deal With Prescott

The Cowboys have until March 9 to make a decision on whether to franchise tag Prescott for the second straight season. Dallas could buy themselves a bit of time by placing the tag on Prescott and reaching a long-term agreement later in the offseason.

If Prescott plays on the franchise tag for a second year, the quarterback will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Cowboys and Prescott are not close to a new deal.

“The Cowboys and Dak Prescott still are not close on a new deal to keep the star quarterback in Dallas long-term, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter,” ESPN detailed. “The Cowboys and Prescott were prohibited from negotiating a new deal during the season, but the sides were allowed to resume contract talks once Dallas’ disappointing season ended. Sources told ESPN that the Cowboys still want to re-sign Prescott, who wants to remain in Dallas. But the sides still have plenty of work to do on a new deal, with a history of not being able to get it done.”

READ NEXT: Dak Prescott Posts Cryptic Message About Future With Cowboys