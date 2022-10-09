Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Sounds Off on Dak Prescott’s Future

The Dallas Cowboys keep winning without Dak Prescott on the field but Ezekiel Elliott thinks it’s blasphemy to think he won’t be the starting quarterback when he returns.

There have been some rumblings about a quarterback controversy in Dallas — stirred up by owner Jerry Jones — and Cooper Rush moving to 4-0 this season and 5-0 overall as a starter has only thrown fuel on the fire.

While he’s heard the noise, Elliott isn’t having any of that talk.

“We’re the Cowboys. People always have something to say about us,” Elliott said. “F**k ’em. All we care about is what’s in this locker room, what’s in this building.”

Rush has passed for 839 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in his four starts, keeping the Cowboys season afloat after a disastrous 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1.

While Jones has toyed with the idea of having a QB controversy — based off the thought that it would mean the team continues to win — he made a very clear statement on Prescott’s standing after beating the Rams.

“Dak is the No. 1 quarterback, Dak is our guy,” a jolly Jones told reporters. “But isn’t it great that somebody came in and played well enough so that we can ask that question? That’s my point.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Taking Recovery ‘Day By Day’

Dak Prescott: “I’m day by day. There’s a lot of growth right now. We’re up hill, things are happening fast. Taking it day by day, when I can do more than the next day we’ll just keep pushing like that.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 10, 2022

Prescott has mostly laughed off any sentiment that his job is at risk and has shown public support for Rush.

“I’m his biggest cheerleader,” Prescott told Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I am cheering Cooper on all the way — 100 percent. I want him to have all the success.”

Prescott got the stitches in his surgically repaired thumb out on October 3 and has started throwing a bit. He has circled Week 5 as a potential comeback date but still appears to have some work to do.

“I’m day by day, there’s a lot of growth right now, we’re up hill, things are happening fast, taking it day by day when I can do more than the next day we’ll keep pushing like that,” Prescott said on Sunday.

Cowboys Run Game Steps Up Against Rams

Rush has been solid but he’s been supported by a stellar defense, strong offensive line and a run game that stepped up against the Rams. Elliott and Tony Pollard combined for 164 rushing yards and a touchdown against the defending Super Bowl champs.

“Zeke and TP did what we know they can do,” Prescott said after the game. “And honestly, it’s on the backs of the offensive line, just helping them knock at the door with two and three yards [per gain] and boom, a big one breaks. It’s just a credit to this team.”

After a quiet week against the Commanders, Pollard broke out for 86 yards on a whopping 10.6 per carry average. The 25-year-old back was quick to spread the credit.

“It just shows the tenacity that those guys have upfront,” Pollard said. “That’s how they practice, day in and day out. Just being physical and being a dominant force for us, it’s paying off. … The offensive line gets going, the receivers get going and hyped up off of that – it feeds into the whole tone.”

The Cowboys have a big one on tap next week against the NFC East-leading Eagles. Dallas has opened as a 5.5-point underdog for that matchup.