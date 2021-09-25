Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Goes Public on Ezekiel Elliott’s Ego

Dak Prescott threw cold water on the “misnomer” of controversy in the Dallas Cowboys backfield.

Holding court with the media on Friday, Prescott affirmed there is no power struggle between $90 million running back Ezekiel Elliott and budding star understudy Tony Pollard, who led the team in rushing amid its Week 2 conquest of the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Zeke has always been a very unselfish player and is going to do whatever it takes for this team’s success,” he said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “So if there’s any misnomer about that, we probably should nix that and get rid of it now. He’s all about the team. He’s all about the brotherhood. He’s all about the team’s success. Obviously individual success is great, but it’s not about that. I’ll continue to credit him and just our whole offense as a whole, there’s a few guys on our team that are paid well and that never comes into play, that’s never what this game is about. We all want to see each other succeed, and that’s the lack of egos we have that is going to be a key to our success.”

Zeke Comfortable Sharing Workload?

Through two games, Pollard has demonstrated the ability to do more (123 ground yards) with less (16 carries) than Elliott (27 carries, 104 yards). The 2019 fourth-round pick is a threat to score each time he touches the football, big-play potential that Zeke — now in his sixth season — hasn’t replicated.

Interestingly enough, despite the imminent threat to his workhorse status, Elliott parroted the aforementioned “B”-word when forced to discuss what some consider a changing of the guard in the Cowboys’ hierarchy.