Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Not Attending Cowboys-Eagles Game

The Dallas Cowboys (11-5) will face the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) in primetime on Saturday, January 8, and while quarterback Dak Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffet, is pumped for another NFC East rivalry game, she won’t be there in person.

Buffet, who’s been dating Prescott since 2020, is a regular at AT&T Stadium, she won’t be heading to Philadelphia for the Cowboys’ final regular-season game at Lincoln Financial Field. On Friday night, while on a fancy lady date at Monarch Dallas, Buffett’s close friend Courtney Vucekovich wrote on her Instagram stories, “when @_4dak let’s me have @natalie_buffett for the weekend.”

Buffet, however, is showing her support for Prescott and the team via Instagram. On Saturday morning, the social model influencer posted the Cowboys’ official promo video on her Instagram stories that read “It’s GAMEDAY” with a photo of running back Ezekiel Elliot.

On Friday, she posted a solo shot of Prescott on her Instagram stories, which featured the sixth-year quarterback in a Cowboys beanie, mask, and hoodie, stepping off the plane in Philadelphia.

The Cowboys Have Already Clinched the NFC East

While Buffett traveled to the Meadowlands to see the Cowboys take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium two weeks ago, and was in Tampa Bay for their season opener against the Buccaneers, there could be numerous reasons as to why she’s staying home in Week 18.

And based on numerous of the Cowboys wives and girlfriends’ social media pages on Saturday, like Buffett, it appears she’s far from alone in remaining in Texas for the team’s final regular-season game.

Aside from the fact that the weather in Philly is frightful, with gusty winds and frigid temperatures expected to continue through kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET, this NFC East rivalry game doesn’t hold much weight when it comes to the postseason.

Both the Cowboys and the Eagles have already clinched a spot in the playoffs. Therefore, they are only fighting for better seeding in the postseason. While the Eagles can’t finish higher than a No. 6 seed even with a win in Week 18, the Cowboys could jump from a No. 4 seed to the No. 2 seed in the NFC if they defeat Philadelphia, per CBS Sports.

Either way, the Cowboys already clinched the NFC East division title and have secured home-field advantage in the playoffs. So, regardless of who wins on Saturday, the next game the Cowboys play will be at home in Arlington, and fans can expect to see Buffett there in person to cheer on her man.

Cowboys Head Coach Made it Clear the Cowboys Won’t Be Going Easy on the Eagles

Since both teams each have numerous starters out due to either COVID-19 or injuries, it’s incredibly hard to predict who will come out victorious, however, the Cowboys are slated as 3.5-point favorites per Fan Duel.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy knows how to dress for that Philadelphia winter weather. (Photo: ⁦@dallascowboys⁩) pic.twitter.com/BDJ2P8elRm — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 7, 2022

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, however, made it clear that he wants to go full strength with his available starters during their regular-season finale. If Dallas wins on Saturday, it will be the first time the franchise has swept the NFC East since 1998, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

“We are going play to win the game. That is our approach,” McCarthy said, shutting down any rumors they will take it easy on Saturday. “That is the best thing for us. We want to make sure we take care of business on our end. And playing well in the weather in Philadelphia will serve us well.”

