‘Better Than Ever’: Cowboys Informed of Monster Update on QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is “coming along great” in his recovery from season-ending ankle surgery — so great, that the two-time Pro Bowler could be “better than ever” in 2021.

Such is the latest on Prescott, provided Sunday in a sourced report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“He’s walking right now — which is a big step — working the anti-gravity treadmill and the HydroWorx pool, which takes pressure off his ankle but allows him to get in shape. He’s making great progress. And based on the work he’s put in, what [the Cowboys] think, he’s going to come back better than ever.”

Prescott suffered a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation on Oct. 11. He underwent surgery the same day and was given an estimated rehab timeline of 4-6 months. Subsequent reports and dispatches from team officials claimed Prescott had suffered no post-surgical setbacks and is ahead of schedule for his return.

“Dak’s doing very well,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said on Dec. 23, via ESPN. “Frankly just saw him a little while ago in the training room and all of the guys on IR are down there. So it seems like they tend to be there the same time most days. They’re all in good spirits. They’re all making progress. Dak’s just like you’d think he would be – very positive, very upbeat and just attacking his rehab.”

The best-case scenario for Prescott is receiving full medical clearance by mid-to-late February, ahead of the NFL’s legal tampering period. Which would give the impending unrestricted free agent, if he’s not already locked down or franchised-tagged by that point, even more leverage in long-term contract talks — whether with Dallas or another franchise.

“I don’t know how you could have any more leverage,” team owner/general manager Jerry Jones said earlier this month on 105.3 The Fan. “… His evolving into an NFL quarterback has been nothing short of a perfect picture. He has great ability, in my mind, to win games. He’s talented. He certainly has the experiences and he has all the things, which has been substantiated by what we’ve offered Dak. You wouldn’t offer Dak what we offered in the past if you’d not thought he was very special. The issue is, how do you come together? And that’s no stranger to me. I’ve been doing it all my life, putting things together. We’ve got to get it together.”

Once his financial situation is resolved, and assuming his return aligns with these meteoric forecasts, the attention will turn to a potential Comeback Player of the Year nomination for Prescott, who was on pace to shatter the league’s single-season passing record prior to his injury.

Cowboys Rumored as Landing Spot for Ex-Pro Bowl QB

Could the Cowboys swap the No. 2 pick of the 2011 draft for the No. 2 pick of the 2017 draft? Bleacher Report recently formulated a list of the best landing spots for impending free-agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and the digital media giant believes the Cowboys may replace likely outgoing backup Andy Dalton with the soon-to-be-ex-Chicago Bears starter.

The Cowboys have talked about a long-term deal for Prescott since 2018. If the two sides continue to stalemate on a new contract agreement, Trubisky could have a shot at the lead position. Trubisky could also open the season as a starter if Prescott isn’t ready to play Week 1 after undergoing ankle surgery in October.

According to Spotrac.com, Trubisky is projected to net $8.3 million annually on the open market entering his age-28 campaign, similar to the two-year, $17.6 million deal that Marcus Mariota signed with the Raiders last March.

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL