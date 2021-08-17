Cowboys Hint at Dak Prescott Missing Entire Preseason

The chances of Dak Prescott taking the field before the Dallas Cowboys’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be decreasing. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy did not rule out Prescott playing in the team’s August 21st preseason matchup against the Texans, but he did not sound optimistic that the quarterback would play before Week 1.

“If he doesn’t play this week, I wouldn’t play him in the fourth game,” McCarthy told reporters. “To me, the fourth game is for the players that are competing for the final roster spots, that’s what I believe in. I think it’s definitely the case for us this year. If you look at the way this is shaking out, it’s definitely needed across a number of different positions. So, we’ll see how the week goes, but there’s no urgency from my perspective to see Dak play in Houston. This is more about, you just don’t want to create a setback possibility. His volume of throwing leading up to that point, he’s probably in mid-season form just for the amount of work that he put in over the summer, coming out of the OTAs. So, we’re just trying to get that volume back to where it belongs.”

If Prescott does not suit up against the Texans, the Cowboys will not play the quarterback in the preseason. McCarthy indicated that the team’s final preseason matchup will be reserved for the players who are on the roster bubble.

McCarthy Described the Cowboys’ Approach With Prescott as a ‘Plan of Caution’

Prescott has been limited in practice but the quarterback has begun some light throwing. McCarthy laid out the team’s approach with Prescott emphasizing it is a “plan of caution.”

“Dak will be limited today,” McCarthy explained. “The biggest thing is really to stay on course with his work. It’s a plan of caution. I’m trying to come up with new words here, but it’s the same plan coming out of this. When he was shut down, you have to build up to his volume of throws again. We just really don’t want to put him in a position where we could reinjure it [shoulder]. So, we’ll just continue to work on that.”

The Cowboys conducted a second MRI on Prescott’s injured shoulder and indicated it is healing as expected. Despite the team emphasizing Prescott has not sustained a setback, there is still plenty of skepticism given the quarterback is coming off a season-ending ankle injury.

“Dak Prescott continues to progress and had no issues after throwing prior to last night’s game,” Rapoport tweeted on August 14. “All tests have been good. The #Cowboys are taking it slow, but the hope was to practice some this week and play in the final preseason game.

All Signs Point to Prescott Returning to the Field vs. Bucs

While the Cowboys have not ruled out Prescott, all signs point to the Cowboys taking a cautious approach, and the quarterback not returning to the field until the season opener against the Buccaneers. Prescott has repeatedly indicated the injury will not sideline him for the start of the regular season.

“I think that’s because people that know me, the people who know the competitor I am, and I’m going to do whatever it takes to make sure I’m out there,” Prescott noted, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “But as I’ve said, this is something we want to nip in the bud and not let continue to linger. And I think the best way we do that is stay on the pace that I am and progress through it the right way, and once Sept. 9 comes I’ll play that game [vs. Buccaneeers] and move forward without ever thinking about this again.”

CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported the Cowboys are still considering Prescott getting a limited number of snaps against the Texans.

“Additionally, the Cowboys plan of potentially having Prescott take a limited number of game snaps against the Texans remains a strong possibility, but they won’t press the issue,” Walker detailed. “They’ll make the final decision later this week after ramping him up in practice and then re-evaluating him on a daily basis.”