Dak Prescott Turns Heads with Viral Workout Video [WATCH]

Less than 24 hours after the splashy press conference, the Dallas Cowboys are letting it be known that Dak Prescott is healthy. The Cowboys broke the internet with a twenty-second video highlight of Prescott’s on-field workouts.

Prescott is seen jogging, doing a few agility drills and the video even has a close-up of the quarterback’s ankle just months after suffering a compound fracture that led to two surgeries.

“The grind never stopped,” the caption read for the Prescott video.

Here is a look at the video that has Cowboys fans excited.



Prescott on His Ankle Injury: ‘I Thought About Jogging Out Here & Jumping Up on the Stage’



As the video shows, Prescott appears to be gaining confidence in his rebuilt ankle. During his press conference, Prescott joked that he considered running into the press conference to show that he is healthy.

“I thought about jogging out here and jumping up on the stage, but I don’t know if y’all are ready for that,” Prescott noted, via DallasCowboys.com. “I’m healthy. I control what I can control, I followed the doctor’s orders the whole time, put in my own work ethic to it. You saw me walking out here. I’ve been on that field back there (rehabbing). I’m healthy and I’m getting close.”

Prescott also attempted to squash some of the concerns over the recent news that he had a second surgery on his ankle in December. The Cowboys quarterback added that it was not a surprise surgery and something Prescott knew was a possibility when he underwent the first procedure.

“Obviously the first surgery with an open wound, you want to get that and eliminate any risk of infection,” Prescott added. “We got a month or so down the road and said it would be best if we went in there and did do that (second surgery) now so as Mr. (Jerry) Jones said, 10 years, 15 years, I can be playing still and not have to deal with something bothering me. We might as well knock it out and get it straight now while I’m already missing time. That was obviously the thought behind that.”

Jones Implied the Cowboys May Have Overpaid for Prescott

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did not do much to dispel the notion that the team overpaid for Prescott. Jones leaned on his experience as a successful businessman to explain his rationale for signing Prescott to a four-year, $140 million deal.

“When I bought the Cowboys, apart from a lot of other things that were being said, it was very commonly said of how [much of] an idiot I was for paying what I paid for the Cowboys,” Jones said during the Cowboys’ press conference. “And that’s not an exaggeration, that’s firmly there. Well, I really got screwed, I ended up with the Dallas Cowboys. The truth is most anything that I’ve ever been involved in that ended up being special I overpaid for every time to the end. Anytime I’ve tried to get a bargain, I got just that, it was a bargain in a lot of ways and not up to standard.”

