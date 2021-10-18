Cowboys Dak Prescott Limps to Locker Room With Painful Injury: Report

The Dallas Cowboys provided an instant classic with their win over the New England Patriots, but all eyes are on the health of star quarterback Dak Prescott. According to DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Eatman, Prescott limped to the locker room after throwing the game-winning touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb. Eatman described Prescott as appearing in “a lot of pain.”

“Good news bad news and good news GN [good news] – cowboys had amazing win for the ages – BN [bad news] – Dak was limping to the locker room and looked to be in a lot of pain.. GN: at least it’s the bye week,” Eatman tweeted minutes after the Cowboys’ win over the Patriots.

Prescott limped into his postgame press conference with a walking boot.

Prescott Hopped on One Leg to the Locker Room: Report

The Cowboys have not released further details on Prescott’s injury, but the good news is the team has a bye in Week 7 giving Prescott an extra week of rest. NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported Prescott was favoring his right leg as he “hopped” to the locker room.

“Dak Prescott came thru the tunnel and hopped on one leg for 25 to 30 yards with Ezekiel Elliott at his side,” Giardi noted on Twitter. “It was the right leg that he was favoring.”

Prescott Is Dealing With a Strained Calf: Report

According to Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov, Prescott is dealing with a calf strain on his right leg. Prescott sustained a season-ending ankle injury last October and dealt with a shoulder issue throughout training camp. The Cowboys quarterback has shown no signs of either injury impacting his play so far this season.

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffered a right calf strain on the game-winning TD pass to Ceedee Lamb,” Meirov tweeted on October 17. “He will be evaluated further tomorrow when the team gets back to Dallas. Cowboys have a bye coming up.”

Despite the walking boot, Prescott does not seem too concerned about the injury. Prescott confirmed he sustained the injury on the final play of the game but added, “I’ll be fine.”

“Came down funny [on the game’s final play]. I’ll be fine,” Prescott noted per NBC DFW’s Pat Doney. “Great timing going into the bye week… Life keeps throwing punches and I’ll keep throwing them back.”

Prescott on Injury: ‘I Could’ve Kept Playing If I Had to’

Prescott emphasized he would have been able to play through the injury if it happened with time remaining.

“It was a little pain,” Prescott explained, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Didn’t like what I felt. I could’ve kept playing if I had to. I’ll be fine.”

If Prescott is forced to miss time, Cooper Rush would be next quarterback on the Cowboys depth chart. The Cowboys also have Will Grier on the practice squad, but the former Panthers quarterback has been inactive on game days throughout the season. It will be worth watching to see if the Cowboys make another quarterback addition during the bye.