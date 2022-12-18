Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Sounds Off on Game-Sealing Mistake

Dak Prescott has been frustrated with the number of interceptions he’s thrown this season and none was more costly for the Dallas Cowboys quarterback than the one he threw in overtime against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After allowing the Jaguars to roar back, Prescott and the Cowboys had a chance to win in overtime. But a bad bounce off the hands of receiver Noah Brown went into the waiting arms of Jags safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who returned it for a touchdown and the win.

Prescott has tossed seven interceptions in his last four games and has been vocal about wanting to get better when it came to taking care of the ball. While the pick-six wasn’t completely his fault, Prescott acknowledged that he was being aggressive.

“To end the game on a pick-six, yeah, it’s tough,” Prescott said. “It’s tough. It’s frustrating. … It’s tough treading that line, trying to make a play, trying to be aggressive, and at the same time not putting the ball at risk.”

Prescott on Interceptions: ‘They All Suck’

Despite it being a bad bounce, Prescott didn’t feel any better about seeing the game end on an interception that came off his hand.

“I think that’s my job as a quarterback is to put us in positions to win, and eliminate the mistakes and the potential chances to allow them to score after turnovers,” Prescott said. “That’s what’s frustrating about it, whether it’s a tipped ball, whether it’s an unfortunate interception, whatever it is. They all suck, and at the end of the day, I’ve got to do a better job, and that’s where it is.

For most of the afternoon, Prescott was terrific. The Cowboys raced out to an early lead and Prescott completed 15-of-16 passes for 137 yards and two scores in the first half. But in the second half, the Jaguars capitalized on Prescott’s miscues, keeping Dallas from clinching a playoff spot.

“It’s tough when you lose, wanting to be in those positions, wanting to be in those positions having the ball in my hand, and when it ends up like that, yeah, it sucks,” Prescott said. It’s a feeling that I don’t like, and I’ve got to learn from it and do better, put the ball in better positions, and be smarter with it.”

Cowboys Need Short Memory Ahead of Crucial Matchup

The Cowboys fell to 10-4 with the loss and it made the route to an NFC East title a major uphill battle. They’ll see the Eagles next week on Christmas Eve but will need Philly to lose out if they want a shot at the division crown.

That being said, the Cowboys are a shoo-in for the postseason and need to get some positive momentum going as they eye a run.

“This is about momentum right now heading into the postseason,” Prescott said. “Sure, we lost, but there was a lot of good in this game too, so it’s about just continuing to push forward and understanding the men that we have in this locker room and understanding what we’ve done up to this point and the foundation that we’ve laid and just continue to try and grow and get out of these errors.”

Dallas will close out the season with the Commanders and Titans.