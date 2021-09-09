Dak Prescott Reveals Terrifying Admission About Ankle Surgery

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recounted what should only be described as a nightmarish experience in the wake of compound-fracturing and dislocating his right ankle last October.

In an interview with NBC’s Maria Taylor, preceding Thursday night’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Prescott disclosed that he initially lost feeling in toes following his first ankle surgery, an emergency procedure conducted soon after the gruesome injury was sustained. Its purpose: “reset the dislocation and clean the area so there would be no infection,” according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

“I actually had the trainers or my girlfriend tap each toe, and I’d close my eyes and try to figure out which toe they were tapping because I couldn’t feel it,” Prescott said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.



Prescott underwent a second, clean-up procedure last December, which “dealt with potential long-term concerns with the ankle,” per Archer.

Both surgeries were a success and, combined with subsequent rehab work, helped Prescott to beat his projected four-to-six-month recovery timetable — as well as ink a record-setting, four-year, $160 million contract, cemented as the franchise bedrock.

Three hundred and forty days later, he’s returned to the starting lineup.

“I see healing, I see growth, I see faith. I see it as a blessing,” Prescott told Taylor.

Little Concern over Pre-Injury Ability

It’s been difficult to get a read on the 2021 version of Prescott, considering he sat out the majority of training camp and the entire preseason with a right (throwing) shoulder strain. But those who have boots on the ground at The Star, who first-handed witnessed Dak prior to the shoulder ailment, anticipate the 26-year-old quickly reverting to prior form.

“From what I saw in training camp and recent practices, it shouldn’t be a major issue,” Machota wrote of Prescott’s ankle. “His mobility looks like it did before the injury. But, of course, he wasn’t actually getting hit in those practices. If an edge rusher came free, they’d just run past Prescott. That’s not happening tonight. He might be a little hesitant early, but I think after he takes that first hit, it’ll help him settle in and play the way he has always played. He can win from the pocket. But to be at his absolute best, Prescott needs to be able to move around and extend plays for his receivers.”

Dak Concedes ‘Dislike’ for Brady

Say this for Prescott: he’s honest. During the aforementioned interview with Taylor, the admitted Peyton Manning stan opened up on his “dislike” for former Manning archrival Tom Brady.

“I actually wasn’t, I was a Peyton Manning fan, and because of that, you dislike Tom Brady,” Prescott explained. “It wasn’t until I got into college and realized what Tom was doing. The discipline, the focus, everything that it takes for him to be the champion that he is that then I became a huge fan of him. Then, obviously, over the past few years of him switching teams and his personality coming out and seeing how much of a great teammate he is it allows me to idolize somebody and to idolize one of the best to ever do it. So, it’s great to start the season off and to have a chance to go beat him and his team.”

