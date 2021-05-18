Dak Prescott Puts NFL on Notice with Strong Message to Cowboys WR

The Dallas Cowboys are months away from the start of training camp, but Dak Prescott is already brimming with confidence. During the Cowboys’ rookie mini-camp, former Stanford wide receiver Simi Fehoko revealed a text exchange he had with Prescott after being drafted. Prescott told his newest receiver that the Cowboys offense is “about to go light up the league” next season.

“He texted me a couple minutes after I was drafted,” Fehoko explained, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Just telling me, ‘Get ready to work,’ and ‘We’re about to go light up the league.’ I’ve seen him in the locker room here and there. He’s a cool guy, down to earth, super humble.”

As the No. 179 overall pick in the fifth round, Fehoko faces an uphill battle to make the final roster, especially given the Cowboys’ depth at receiver. Fehoko has been praised as one of the potential sleepers of the draft, and it speaks well for the rookie that the Cowboys used one of their few offensive picks on the former Stanford wideout. The receiver notched 37 receptions for 574 yards and three touchdowns in six games last season at Stanford.

Fehoko Posted Historic Athletic Numbers in the Pre-Draft Process

RD 5 | PICK 179 – Cowboys: Simi Fehoko WR, Stanford An intriguing height-weight-speed prospect, Fehoko earned a 91 athleticism score with an impressive pro-day performance that included a 4.43 40, 1.59-second 10-yard split and 6.78 three-cone @ 6-4 and 222 pounds.#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/STMwmW2Rmx — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) May 1, 2021

Fehoko’s athletic measurables were some of the best of any receiver prospect in the draft. The 6’4″, 220 pound-receiver ran a 4.43 40-time which helped him earn a 91 athleticism score, per Next Gen Stats.

How do Fehoko’s numbers stack up historically against the NFL’s top receivers? Fehoko’s score puts him among some of the NFL greats including Julio Jones, Calvin Johnson and DK Metcalf.

“Between 2005 & 2020, there have been six receivers in our data set to enter the draft with a 90+ athleticism score, 70+ production score and weigh 220+ pounds: Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones, Donte Moncrief, DK Metcalf, Miles Boykin and Chase Claypool. Fehoko would be No. 7,” Next Gen Stats added.

Fehoko’s numbers clearly show his athleticism, but to become an NFL player he will need to produce on the field. The good news for Fehoko and the other NFL rookies is the Cowboys should have a traditional training camp followed by preseason games heading into the regular season giving them more opportunities to earn a roster spot.

Here is a look at Fehoko’s highlights from his career at Stanford.

Prescott Is Expected to be Cleared for Training Camp

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy dropped a nugget during the team’s rookie mini-camp noting that Prescott is expected to be cleared to participate in training camp. Part of the reason for Prescott’s confidence is likely tied to the fact that his health appears to be approaching the 100% mark.

“He’ll do most things,” McCarthy said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “There’s a plan in place that’s coordinated with [athletic trainers Britt Brown and Jim Maurer] and the training room so I know he feels really good. He’s really had some excellent workouts here in the last couple weeks. I’d see him doing most of the work.”